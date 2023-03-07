TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Returns Strong; The Voice Leads Monday

FOX's 9-1-1 returned to decent numbers on Monday.

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 10 (read post-mortem!) returned with 4.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- right on par with its fall finale.

Despite a much stronger lead-in, Fantasy Island got no bump in the demo.

The drama series managed 2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo.

Over on NBC, The Voice kicked off its 23rd season with 6.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- a big improvement upon America's Got Talent: All-Stars.

Quantum Leap followed with 2.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating -- rising quite a bit in total viewers vs. recent airings.

ABC's The Bachelor continued with 2.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating

The series is on track for its lowest-rated to date, and with little drama, it looks like the numbers will remain on the downside.

The Good Doctor followed with 3.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, showing excellent stability.

Next week, The Good Lawyer airs as an episode of the medical drama.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.