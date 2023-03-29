Tyra Banks Reacts to Julianne Hough Replacing Her on Dancing With the Stars

Tyra Banks is opening up about Julianne Hough replacing her as host of Dancing With the Stars.

"The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels," Banks told US Weekly, adding:

"She's a professional dancer. She is the sister of Derek [Hough], a DWTS multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge."

"It's going to be a family affair in that ballroom which people will love to watch."

"And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise," Banks continued.

"She's a perfect choice! She's gonna crush it!"

Banks confirmed her departure earlier this month in an interview with TMZ.

"I'm really focused on business, like crazy focused," the America's Next Top Model alum told the outlet.

"SMiZE and Dream is global so I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship."

Banks noted it was time to move on because her "heart and soul are in my business and in producing TV."

Days later, news broke that Julianne Hough would join the hosting panel opposite Alfonso Ribeiro.

"It is such an honor to be rejoining 'Dancing with the Stars' as co-host," Hough said in a statement to Variety when her return to the series was announced.

"The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of."

"The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years."

"I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor," the star continued.

"The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season."

Banks spent three seasons on the show as host.

The series moved to Disney+ last season and it seems like the upcoming season will feature even more big changes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.