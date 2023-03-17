Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Did Regina go too far?

On A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 6, Regina's attempts to help Dustin caused a rift with Rome.

Birthday Girl -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Maggie wrapped up important work as she prepared for the arrival of her baby.

Gary got some assistance to help set up the nursery, leading to a fun day for all.

Elsewhere, Katherine planned a surprise for Greta's birthday.

Watch A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 6 Quotes

When this opportunity came up, I wanted to take it. I saw it as an opportunity to showcase a female Black therapist. But I should've taken your feelings into consideration. It must be so scary to step away, but I want you to know that I will treat your show with care, and it will be waiting for you when you're ready.

Jessica

Rome: Bro, what is your problem?
Eddie: I don't know; maybe it's that this crib used to belong to my child, who I now barely even know. We just emptied the room she hardly lived in of the clothes she never wore.

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 6

