Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Did Regina go too far?

On A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 6, Regina's attempts to help Dustin caused a rift with Rome.

Meanwhile, Maggie wrapped up important work as she prepared for the arrival of her baby.

Gary got some assistance to help set up the nursery, leading to a fun day for all.

Elsewhere, Katherine planned a surprise for Greta's birthday.

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.