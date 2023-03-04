Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 14

Did Rachel Witten derail everything the family was working for?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 14, Eddie was shocked by the sudden return which tested her loyalty and conflicted Frank.

All Smiles - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Rachel brought an accusation of excessive force against an officer.

Danny and Baez were in a lot of trouble when they clashed with a foster child at the center of their latest investigation.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 14 Quotes

Well, your wallet didn't just get up and walk away. That's what you always say to me. Call me when you find it, Pop.

Frank

Security Guard: Relax, kid.
Malik: It's not kid, it's Malik, and I didn't shoplift.

