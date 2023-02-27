Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 14 Spoilers: Witten Returns, But Is It a Happy Reunion?

Witten's back in New York!

This is good news for Blue Bloods fans but not so much for Frank.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 14 spoilers say Frank will butt heads with the erstwhile cop when she files a complaint against an officer for excessive force. Now that Witten's a social worker who stands up to cops on her clients' behalves, will the Reagans consider her the enemy?

Frank's commitment to integrity is one of his best qualities. He's exactly what you want in a police commissioner; he's not afraid to do the unpopular thing and always puts what he thinks is right ahead of public opinion.

Theoretically, he'd welcome someone like Witten filing complaints. He doesn't subscribe to the "cops protect cops" mentality and wants to eliminate bad cops so that good cops can do their job properly.

Still, Frank doesn't like the idea of cops being considered guilty until proven innocent, and he believes that the public is too quick to accuse cops of misconduct that doesn't exist.

Plus, he has a personal relationship with Witten. He fired her unfairly, then reinstated her, only for her to leave after getting shot.

Now, she's filing a complaint against a cop for excessive force. It seems ironic, considering her history with the department, and Frank may feel doubly betrayed because he went out of his way for her.

His Dream Team will have a lot to say about this situation. While it's impossible to predict their advice, it's safe to say that Garrett will be worried about optics, and Sid will take the side of whatever cop Witten has a problem with.

Abigail generally takes the middle ground. She has the most influence on Frank because she's quiet, fair, and doesn't have much of an agenda. But Frank may also need unsolicited advice from Henry to make the right decision this time.

Frank rarely makes emotional decisions, but if he feels betrayed, that may influence him more than he cares to admit. Whenever Henry calls him on something like that, Frank huffs and puffs but often concludes Henry is right.

Eddie may also have an opinion since Witten used to be her partner. She's also done a ride-along with a social worker and is more open to ideas about reform than most other cops.

If she agrees with Witten, it will piss off some of the Reagans. It would be great if, for once, Eddie and Jamie butted heads or at least interacted somehow about this issue.

Since they decided not to discuss work, these two have shared no scenes except at the dinner table. That's silly. They're a married couple; their separate career paths shouldn't mean they never spend time together!

There's no reason for them not to interact, and Janko fans have been disappointed week after week by the lack of scenes for their favorite couple. Let's hope they rectify that this time!

Danny and Baez might be able to use a social worker to help with their latest case.

According to spoilers, the investigation centers around a troubled foster kid who is reluctant to cooperate with them.

Whether this foster kid is a suspect, witness, or victim is unclear. Unsurprisingly, she doesn't trust cops.

She's probably been bounced from foster home to foster home, and if she's in the system because her parents are in jail, she won't have any use for the police now.

If she's central to the case, Danny and Baez must find a way to get her to talk. Witten could help with that since she's a social worker, but will they be willing to speak to her, given the circumstances?

Elsewhere, Erin faces a tough decision about her campaign.

Hopefully, she'll decide to quit. She doesn't seem happy with politics and is at her best when working on cases with Anthony.

So far, Erin's hired an image consultant that required her to adopt a persona that doesn't feel natural to her and cut ties with Jack for political reasons just as their relationship began moving forward again.

She also disliked a corrupt pastor's attempt to trade favors, as well she should. But will Erin want to spend her time fundraising and stroking the egos of large donors so she can run a successful campaign?

She doesn't seem like a natural fit for any elected office. She wants to become the DA to make big decisions that help the cause of justice, but she won't be happy.

She's also been wishy-washy about this campaign. She wasn't going to run until Anthony pushed her, and now he's already sad that she'll be leaving the ADA's office.

Erin shouldn't make a decision based on how Anthony feels, but she should do what's best for herself.

Frank's advice could be helpful. The commissioner position is a political job, although the mayor appoints it, so Frank doesn't have to worry about elections.

Still, he's had to learn how to do what he feels is best without upsetting the apple cart so much that he loses his position!

What do you think of these spoilers, Blue Bloods fanatics? Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know!

Don't forget that you can watch Blue Bloods online while waiting for the new episode to air.

Blue Bloods airs on CBS on Fridays at 10 PM EST / PST.

