Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 17

at .

Did Mouch get in the good graces with the Deputy District Chief?

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17, Mouch built a classic firetruck model for him.

Stella Kidd - Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17

However, he quickly needed some assistance from Gallo and Ritter.

Meanwhile, Brett and Violet encountered multiple victims with a strange set of symptoms.

Elsewhere, the results of Cindy's chemotherapy loomed over the Herrmann family.

Watch Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17 Quotes

Joe: Capp and Tony take the left; Bramford the one on the right. Stay on my hip.
Bramford: It's not like I need a babysitter but alright, you're the boss.

I thought Carver was a lost cause at first, you know, just a cocky pain in the ass.

Stella

Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17

Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17 Photos

Spoilers - Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17
Stella Kidd - Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17
Ritter - Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17
Stella and Cruz - Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17
Bamford - Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17
Joe Cruz - Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17
  1. Chicago Fire
  2. Chicago Fire Season 11
  3. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17
  4. Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 17