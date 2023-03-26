Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17 Spoilers: Is Cindy Cancer Free?

A light at the end of the proverbial tunnel is in sight for the Herrmann family.

Cindy struggled with body and confidence issues on Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 16, prompting Herrmann to seek help from Trudy.

When she showed up at Molly's with a huge smile and looked really good, it was everything for her and for Herrmann.

Chemo has been a wild ride for Cindy and the whole family, but getting through it is the first step in a series of. They still don't know whether it is working or not.

Spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17 tease an anxiety-ridden episode as the family waits with bated breath for the results while Violet and Sylvie find themselves in the middle of a potentially lethal pandemic.

Initially, Herrmann and Cindy had decided to keep the cancer diagnosis to themselves, at least until they had more information. Still, when it became clear that the cancer was the bad kind, they couldn't hide it anymore.

After she started chemo, they had to come clean. Since learning of it, the family has been on edge, fearing the unknown. After a few weeks of chemo, the results will tell whether it has worked and whether they can breathe now.

Needless to say, it will be the only thing on their minds.

Herrmann shows up at the firehouse and is distracted, checking his phone periodically.

The house received a new floater to fill in for Joe, who has since taken over as Truck's lieutenant. Bramford -- the new floater -- is one annoying person. Joe chatted with him and warned him against making certain jokes in the house.

But do you think a man his age can shake that vice in one day, or even ten, for that matter?

With Herrmann on edge, Bramford pulls a stunt that doesn't sit well with him, and some fracas ensues.

In the meantime, Violet and Sylvie respond to some emergencies, and the victims have weird symptoms. Usually, when they respond to an emergency, they almost instantly know what to do, but this time, they have no idea what they are dealing with.

This will be scary, given the events of the past three years and even earlier.

Pandemics start in this manner. A few people show unrecognizable symptoms and a new disease has spread before anyone knows it.

They are at a loss for words when they deliver multiple callers to Med with the same symptoms, and the doctor predicts numerous exposures. Violet is shocked at the prospect of another pandemic of COVID or Ebola proportions.

It won't be all doom and gloom because there is cause for celebration in the house.

Mouch decides to gift Deputy District Chief a classic fire truck model. He sets to make it himself but realizes he needs help and enlists Ritter and Gallo.

Wallace Boden became Deputy District Chief about two years ago, and what's a better gift to give a fire chief than a model fire truck?

Mouch has always been the most thoughtful person in the house, probably because of being the elder, and it won't be a surprise if he is the only one to remember the anniversary.

Meanwhile, Joe tries to hone his leadership skills.

He struggled with the added responsibilities in the previous episode but realized he wasn't all alone as there was someone he could talk to if it all became too much.

The duties of a leader aren't limited to telling his subordinates what to do. It also includes guiding them when they need it and settling disputes that may arise.

The latter will be tested for Joe when a dispute develops between Herrmann and Bramford.

As a leader, it is always hard to deal with troublesome employees. This situation might put him in a position where he might have to decide Bramford's fate.

If Bramford gets kicked out of the house, it will explain why he has been floating around so long.

As all this goes on, Truck responds to a fire emergency. This will be a welcome downgrade from the previous emergency that put them in an active gang war.

Wendy noticed that Carver wasn't all in on their relationship. While she might have said she was okay with going casual, her body language told a different story.

This might lead her on a mission to uncover why Carver was holding back on her.

Violet and Blake cleared the air around their weird vibes and agreed that they valued their friendship, but knowing these two, we can expect some more dreaded awkwardness between them.

This being the episode before the one where Casey's much-awaited return happens, it will set up the arch explaining how and why he will be returning.

Over to you, Chicago Fire Fanatics. What are you most excited about from these spoilers? I know I want Cindy to be okay more than I've ever wanted anything in my life.

