Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 16

Who tried to kill Sonya?

On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 16, her life was in jeopardy when she was exposed to a mysterious poison.

Cleaning Up - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 15

As the CSI team raced to find an antidote, it became clear the silver ink murderer was behind the plot.

Meanwhile, Max's ex-husband, Daniel, returned to make sure their son was safe.

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 16

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 16 Quotes

Byron: You know we have a fully stocked mini-fridge in our hotel room.
Maxine: I am not paying $10 for bottled water, not even after the apocalypse. Your mom's a civil servant, not a high roller.

Catherine: Winters did say anyone, anywhere.
Max: Yeah, but he didn't tell us who's next.

