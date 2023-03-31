Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 17

Did the gang manage to crack a 40-year-old cold case?

On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 17, tensions mounted when the body of a young girl who was killed 40 years ago was found.

Lone Tear - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 17

Max set off on a mission to give the mother of the child closure after trying to get answers for four decades.

Elsewhere, a CSI franchise veteran returned to help with a case.

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 17 Quotes

Tumame: Maxine Roby, meet our little Jane Doe.
Maxine: We have your face. Now all we need is your name.

Maxine: So can you bring our little girl back to life?
Tumame: All I need is a quiet work area.
Maxine: I know just the place.

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 17

