Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 17

Why was Price at a crime scene?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 17, a public defender was murdered.

Cosgrove and Shaw were both surprised to find Price at the crime scene, leading to plenty of questions.

As more details about his involvement came to light, the trial was in jeopardy.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.