Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 16

at .

Who attempted to assassinate a city council candidate?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 16, Stabler made it a top priority to find the culprit following a fundraiser that almost killed someone.

Back in Action - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Thurman had strict orders, but the local precinct captain was reluctant to let Bell's team take the lead.

With the net closing in, there was increased unrest in New York City.

Use the video above to watch to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 16 Quotes

Bell: DI Thurman was here when the shooting happened. He called us in. This is an Organized Crime case.
Chang: And this is Chinatown, Sergeant. Things work a little differently here.

Whalen: You remember what you did when you made second detective?
Reyes: Yeah. My wife was eight months pregnant with my kid and we had spaghetti and fell asleep on the couch.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 16

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 16 Photos

A Reluctant Precinct Captain - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 16
Facing Off With Higher-Ups - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 16
Chinese Mobsters - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 16
Undercover in Chinatown - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 16
Working a Case in Chinatown - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 16
Investigating an Assassination Attempt - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 16
  1. Law & Order: Organized Crime
  2. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3
  3. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 16
  4. Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 16