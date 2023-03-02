Watch Night Court Online: Season 1 Episode 8

at .

Did the weirdest cases to date make Abby question her place in the courtroom?

On Night Court Season 1 Episode 8, it was time for a blood moon, delivering shocking cases and a surprising visitor.

Perplexed - Night Court Season 1 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Abby's mom arrived in the courtroom and was carrying some long-kept secrets.

Elsewhere, Gurgs suspected Dan knew more about the latest case than he said.

Watch Night Court Season 1 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Night Court online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Night Court Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

Dan: Your Honor, try to put yourself in my client’s… paws. She was very much on edge. There were fireworks, and someone nearby was running a vacuum cleaner.
Pam: My neighbors are monsters.

Dan: Your Honor, the defense moves to have this case dismissed due to my client’s debilitating medical condition.
Abby: If I may ask, what condition is that?
Olivia: Defendant claims she’s a werewolf.
Gurgs: Actually, Your Honor, she would be a wif-wolf, since ‘were’ is Old English for ‘man’.
Dan: The patriarchy strikes again!

Night Court Season 1 Episode 8

Night Court Season 1 Episode 8 Photos

The Attorneys - Night Court Season 1 Episode 8
Perplexed - Night Court Season 1 Episode 8
Loves Her Job - Night Court Season 1 Episode 8
Wif-Wolf on Trial - Night Court Season 1 Episode 8
A Long Look - Night Court Season 1 Episode 8
Discoveries - Night Court Season 1 Episode 8
  1. Night Court
  2. Night Court Season 1
  3. Night Court Season 1 Episode 8
  4. Watch Night Court Online: Season 1 Episode 8