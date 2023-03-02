Watch Night Court Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did the weirdest cases to date make Abby question her place in the courtroom?

On Night Court Season 1 Episode 8, it was time for a blood moon, delivering shocking cases and a surprising visitor.

Meanwhile, Abby's mom arrived in the courtroom and was carrying some long-kept secrets.

Elsewhere, Gurgs suspected Dan knew more about the latest case than he said.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.