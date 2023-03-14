Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 15

Did Ben manage to keep an innocent teenager out of prison?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 15, Ben found himself in the body of a harried public defender.

In order to return to the present, he had to find a way to showcase that the teenager was not responsible for the murder.

In an unexpected turn of events, Jenn put her legal expertise to the test as she stepped in as the hologram on this complicated leap.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.