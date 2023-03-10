Watch Station 19 Online: Season 6 Episode 9

Who was setting the fires in Theo's old neighborhood?

On Station 19 Season 6 Episode 9, he returned to his old neighborhood with a decision to make.

Meanwhile, Sullivan greeted a patient with a large chest burn but started to worry that more was going on.

Elsewhere, Carina treated a pregnant patient who presented her with an offer.

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.