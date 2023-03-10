Watch Station 19 Online: Season 6 Episode 9

Who was setting the fires in Theo's old neighborhood?

On Station 19 Season 6 Episode 9, he returned to his old neighborhood with a decision to make.

Meanwhile, Sullivan greeted a patient with a large chest burn but started to worry that more was going on.

Elsewhere, Carina treated a pregnant patient who presented her with an offer.

Watch Station 19 Season 6 Episode 9 Online

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 9 Quotes

He's my uncle, alright?

Beckett

Pat: Are you still trying to get pregnant? You said earlier that you were trying insemination.
Carina: No, not really. My wife and I are separated, not legally, but we're taking a break.

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 9

