Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 15

How did the doctors feel about Jared Kalu's return?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 15, he showed up at the hospital with his billionaire patient.

Does Jared Approve of Shaun? - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Park had to treat the man his wife had an affair with.

However, he realized while trying to help the man that he should also find a way to forgive him.

Who helped him come to terms with his feelings?

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 15 Quotes

Asher: Why did you leave St. Bons?
Shaun: He was fired for attacking an attending that harassed Claire and then he sued the hospital.
Asher: Oh, you're that guy. I heard Andrews isn't your biggest fan.
Jared: I'm surprised he let me in the building.

Park: I don't have to treat you.
Man: But you will. You're not a quitter. You fought hard for your marriage. I always admired your persistence, and sometimes hated it. Looking back on my life, I don't like the view. I hurt a lot of people. That's the real reason I came here. For forgiveness.

