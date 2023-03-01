The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 15 Spoilers: Jared Returns to St. Bonaventure

It's always hard saying goodbye to fan favorites, but it's fun when they come back for a visit.

Jared Kalu left St. Bonaventure on The Good Doctor Season 2 Episode 1.

It's been a long time, but if you missed him, you'll love The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 15, judging from the promo video.

Everything's changed since Jared left the hospital. Shaun is an attending now, and there's a whole crop of new residents.

Back in the day, Jared was one of Shaun's biggest champions. He'll be thrilled with Shaun's success, but what will their interactions be like?

Jared's been gone so long that he might be a distant memory for many viewers, and Shaun isn't the same person.

He's married, about to be a father, and a respected doctor -- all things no one could have predicted when he faced everyone's ableism and skepticism about whether an autistic person could be a doctor.

As a refresher for those who may not remember: Jared supported Shaun and dated Claire (who also is no longer at the hospital.)

He was fired on The Good Doctor Season 1 Episode 10 after physically attacking an attending that was sexually harassing Claire. However, his lawyer got him reinstated by alleging racial discrimination when white doctors weren't disciplined in the same manner -- something which other doctors of color didn't appreciate.

Jared decided to take a job in Denver on The Good Doctor Season 2 Episode 1, and hasn't been mentioned since. He missed Melendez's death, and Claire's leaving the hospital. He also probably doesn't know that Lim was paralyzed for a while.

How will he react to all the changes since he left? And, just as importantly, what is he like now? Just as the doctors at St. Bonaventure have changed in four years, so has Jared. He's back because he's got a billionaire patient who needs help -- does he work only with the ultra-rich nowadays? And if so, how has that affected his personality? The spoiler video suggests that Jared still wants to be Shaun's biggest supporter, but will Shaun accept it? Shaun has long ago found his footing professionally, and he's no longer fighting for the right to be at St. Bonaventure. Andrews isn't anti-Shaun anymore; everyone's focus has shifted to the new residents, while Shaun is more or less a permanent part of the St. Bonaventure family. Will any of that shock Jared? I'm also curious how Jared will deal with Claire not being at the hospital. These two had a romantic history, and he almost lost his job trying to protect her. For that matter, Andrews may not be happy to see Jared again. He didn't like Jared using a discrimination claim to get reinstated; after five years, he SHOULD be over it, but on TV, everyone holds grudges. Jared's patient had better not expect special treatment because of his status as a billionaire, either. Sometimes people with money think they can pay their way into being treated as a higher priority than people with more urgent needs, and that's not how things go at St. Bonaventure. This patient might feel doubly entitled because Jared knows the people at this hospital and brought him here because of those connections. If so, hopefully, the doctors will put him in his place! Park won't be involved with this case, as he has another patient to see -- and one he has a personal connection with. According to spoilers, Park will treat the man his ex-wife had an affair with when they were married. This will be interesting! Park can be a sensitive, caring doctor -- when his feelings don't get in the way. He might have a hard time with this guy because of their connection. Doctors are not supposed to treat people they know because objectivity is impossible. Most of the time, ethical concerns arise around treating loved ones -- no one wants to think that someone they care about has a severe illness or injury. But the rules apply equally to treating people you don't like. If anything, it's even riskier to treat your enemies. The temptation to get revenge or to turn ill wishes into reality can be too great. Will Park give in? Hopefully not! But you never know with this kind of case. I also don't want endless scenes of Park and Morgan discussing it, especially since their idea of discussion generally involves saying nasty things to each other. Their sniping got old around the beginning of The Good Doctor Season 3; we don't need it coupled with Park dealing with the person who ruined his marriage, thanks. Will Park and Jared's paths intersect? Jared might put his unwanted two cents in, no pun intended! Park probably doesn't want anyone's opinion on this matter and will want to be left alone to treat his patient as he sees fit. Are you looking forward to Jared's visit? Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know! Don't forget that you can watch The Good Doctor online while waiting for the new episode to air. The Good Doctor airs on ABC on Mondays at 10 PM EST / PST.

