What to Watch: The Night Agent, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Up Here

TV premieres are slowing down as we approach the summer, but there are still plenty of offerings out there.

Hulu has musical fun with Up Here, Netflix has action and espionage, and Peacock has another Real Housewives mashup series.

Check out what we recommend you watch during the coming week.

Saturday, March 18

8/7c The Hillsdale Adoption Scam (Lifetime)

Keshia Knight-Pulliam stars in a Ripped From the Headlines movie about an adoption scam that goes horribly wrong.

Bethany and her husband can no longer have more children, and Bethany gets it in her mind that the pregnant woman who shows up at her doorstep in need of help is the key to expanding their family.

Unfortunately, a manipulative Georgia has a larger plan that includes taking Bethany and her husband for all their worth. It's a wickedly good watch!

Sunday, March 19

9/8c The Way Home (Hallmark)

After learning that Colton wasn't having an affair, Kat is determined to unearth the truth about his accident and dispel the rumors that it was on purpose.

When Kat shares with Del that he wasn't unfaithful to her, Del's memories are painted in a new light.

Despite their best efforts, Elliot and Alice aren't able to dissuade Kat from returning to 2000 to try and change the course of events.

This one will tear your heart out, friends!

9/8c East New York (CBS)

When the team looks into a string of robberies at high-end boutiques, they discover an unusual connection to East New York! Not only is the robbery crew from the area, but there's a surprising connection to Regina. Sean isn't involved, is he?

Meanwhile, Brandy continues butting heads with her mother while Suarez might make a bad decision about Allison.

9/8c Magnum: PI (NBC)

Magnum and Higgins investigate an ex-cop as a potential murderer.

Katsumoto's reinstatement hearing finally arrives.

Finally, Rick and T.C. loop in Kumu on their theory about Thomas and Juliet.

10/9c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

The series continues its final season after a brief hiatus.

Sam Hanna must go undercover as a fighter to catch the leader of a gang dealing drugs on the streets.

WWE superstar Sheamus guest stars, no shock, as a fighter as well.

10/9c The Company You Keep (ABC)

After a mini-break, The Company You Keep is back, and we should find out who kidnapped Charlie!

We'll also see Charlie get a chance to see what Emma's world is about as he meets her family for the first time.

But as his faith in their relationship grows, will his secrets threaten their future?

Monday, March 20

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Bo's back… but he thinks he's in love with Megan, and she just ordered him to kill Kate! How will Kate get out of this? And will Hope and Bo ever come face-to-face? Meanwhile, she heads off to question Harris, but will this only lead to more trouble?

And back in Salem, EJ and Nicole devise a new plan to get even with Stefan, but will this one work any better than the last one?

It sounds like another fun week ahead.

8/7c All American (NBC)

Despite his grief, Jordan attempts to man up in his dad's absence.

When Billy's death is used to garner positive attention for the struggling GAU football program, Jordan is left wondering if his legacy is only to live in his father's shadow.

Back at the Baker house, no one knows how to confront Laura's excessive den-mothering, and Patience gets ready for her extravagant video premiere event.

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

With Wendall's case closed, Bobby still isn't ready to give up on his investigation. And he'll find himself back at Winding Path as he looks to prove Wendall was murdered.

Elsewhere during this hour, we'll see the fallout from Buck's near-death experience, which won't be easy sailing for the firefighter.

It's another solid hour in this exhilarating season!

10/9c Quantum Leap (NBC)

They say when completely sane people are surrounded by the "insane," their sanity suffers.

This week, Ben leaps into a man whose wife commits him to an asylum. Righting wrongs when you talk to people others can't see is difficult under regular circumstances. How challenging will it be when everyone thinks you're in a mental health crisis?

In The O.G. series, folks deemed crazy often saw Sam as himself. Will this sojourn get Ben seen? Also… MARTINEZ is BACK!

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

Jared was excited to work with Shaun, but it might not be such a great idea!

When Shaun and Jared butt heads, Shaun suggests Jared might not be suitable for the residency program after all.

Uh oh! How will this one be resolved?

Tuesday, March 21

8/7c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Did you think that was the last of Grant?

Marjan is finally Austin-bound, ready to reunite with her 26 family, but an angry man she encountered on the road has one hell of a vendetta and intends to take Marjan out permanently.

What transpires is a twisted, adrenaline-pumping hour that has Owen and the others determined to find one of their own.

8/7c The Rookie (ABC)

You either love or hate them, but The Rookie loves to deliver a documentary-style installment!

Of course, this one may be darker than usual when it appears that a case goes sideways, and the implication is that one of their own, Bradford, could meet his maker.

Fingers crossed, that's not the case as we dive into a highly-anticipated new episode of The Rookie!

9/8c Accused (FOX)

A high school teacher jeopardizes his reputation when he helps a needy student. Despite his stellar record, he crosses boundaries that morally and legally put his career on the line.

In the Bible Belt, some crimes trigger religious and legal implications, and those offenders face the wrath of the community and the weight of the justice system.

How close is too close, and what lines would you cross for a student if you were the only one who could help them?

10/9c Will Trent (ABC)

Faith's life is in danger when a convicted felon kidnaps her at his murder trial.

It becomes more complicated as Will and Ormewood find evidence to prove his innocence and suspect someone is framing and hunting the convict and Faith.

Angie learns her former abuser is free and tries to confront him.

Wednesday, March 22

Waco: American Apocalypse (Netflix)

Released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of this national tragedy, the series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tiller Russell (Night Stalker) and features exclusive access to recently unearthed videotapes filmed inside the FBI's Hostage Negotiation Command Post, as well as raw news footage never released to the American public, and FBI wiretap recordings.

It's a very interesting watch.

Highly recommended!

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

After taking a detour, The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 focuses on Din and Bo-Katan's time with the Children of the Watch.

Understandably, Bo-Katan is still invested in uncovering who gave the order to destroy her home.

Meanwhile, Din tries to compute what it means to be back with other people like him.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Was there a way forward for Richmond?

After being undermined by the media, the ailing football team plays its first game back in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, news of a top player moving to London leaves all of the teams in a bidding frenzy.

8/7c Chicago Med

Med is finally back, and it's not wasting any time before jumping into a high-stakes story!

Staff will have to work with the Chicago Fire Department to free a man who somehow gets stuck in an MRI machine. One wrong move, and the man will bleed out, and he's got a paranoid disorder, too!

Meanwhile, Will and Cuevas struggle to find out the cause of a patient's rare symptoms -- will they again turn to Grace's algorithm despite its poor track record?

And if you're not a fan of Tanaka-Reed, you'll be thrilled to know that he will finally get his comeuppance this week!

9/8c Chicago Fire

We return to 51 after a short break, but the celebratory mood is shortlived since we find team in danger.

Truck responds to an emergency that puts them in the middle of an active gang war, and the only thing that can save them is silence. Total silence.

Will they make it out? Check out the promo!

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

Voight extends his assistance to ASA Chapman yet again in the continuation of the drug dealer case.

The trial has arrived, but things have cooled down yet, and if anything, gotten more dangerous, as it comes to light that kingpin Arturo Morales has compromised a juror.

It's an exciting installment you don't want to miss!

10/9c The Ark (SYFY)

A new polarizing figure enters the equation as the crew suffers technical difficulties after installing a device that will help them travel faster than light speed.

Kelly makes waves on the ship, as she was the last person that was on out of the entire crew, which causes some unrest within the crew.

Felix continues to grapple with the loss of his family.

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

The family Gary loves has already met baby Javier, but now it's time for the estranged family he's not fond of to meet the little guy.

Gary has some new family issues to navigate when facing some people from his past.

Meanwhile, the Howards learn that life with Walter only grows more difficult with each passing day.

10/9c True Lies (CBS)

When an international catastrophe happens on live TV, the Omega Sector needs help.

The super guest stars begin as Matthew Lillard appears as the Wolf, a merciless construct assassin who helps the Omega Sector.

The fun has just begun. Many more guest stars are coming. Keep watching this action-comedy.

Thursday, March 23

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

After that mind-blowing encounter with the Intrepid, Shaw is now commanding a ship on the run.

Geordi finally makes his entrance, and the Commodore isn't too impressed with Picard and Riker turning his pilot daughter into a fugitive.

When the team breaks into Daystrom Station, what will they find? Prepare for a super-sized adventure as the pieces fall into place.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip (Peacock)

With all of the drama surrounding the fourth season that was recently filmed, the third season runs the risk of going under the radar.

Thankfully, we've watched the first three episodes, and the dynamics between the ladies are a lot of fun.

Atlanta, Miami, New York, Potomac, and Salt Lake City are well represented as the ladies jet off to Thailand.

The Night Agent (Netflix)

What happens to an FBI Agent when a phone he's monitoring that is not supposed to ring rings? He is plunged into a deep conspiracy about a mole in the White House.

This political thriller is the latest from Netflix, promising a twist-filled story and a lot of action.

If the trailer is any indication, it is one political thriller fans would not want to miss.

8/7c Law & Order (NBC)

Stories involving journalists and politicians are always strong material for shows like Law & Order, and this one is no exception!

After being on hiatus for a month, the flagship series returns with an investigation into a journalist's murder. The journalist was working on a story about a prominent politician -- could that be related to their death?

And if all that wasn't dramatic enough, Nolan and Maroun have to win their case with a star witness who has committed heinous acts too.

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

After Cooper's death, the team is wary of following Beckett's orders, and Andy is determined to take the lead for all of their well-being.

Diane drops by the station but is put into action when her services are in dire need.

When the barbershop catches on fire, Carlos must return to his old stomping grounds.

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

SVU's last episode will be hard to top, but the newest story promises to be as emotional!

This time around, the SVU team takes on the world of online dating after someone a widow meets on a dating site begins terrorizing her.

Meanwhile, Muncy is finally back, but now Valesco is on leave, and she keenly feels his absence.

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Addison returns for the first installment in a powerful two-parter focusing on women's healthcare. She's there to welcome the OBYGYN trainees as the women's health clinic takes off, more important than ever.

But the day isn't complete without pro-life protestors who turn violent, potentially endangering the life of one of their own.

Nick returns as well and bonds with Lucas on a must-see hour!

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Organized Crime is back! Not only does Stabler intend to round up career criminals who think they are above the law, but he and Bell will butt heads with the powers that be.

Thurman is on their side for once when the unit begins looking into an assassination attempt at a city council fundraiser, but his bosses don't want Bell to take the lead.

Are they afraid of what she might find?

Political red tape never stopped Stabler before, so it won't this time either, but what will the consequences be if the team defies 1PP on this?

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Gael is searching for Isabella and their baby after her stunning departure.

Callie returns to support Mariana through a difficult period while Mariana still reels from the new responsibilities laid upon her by an incapacitated Evan.

Luca continues to look into his past.

Friday, March 24

9/8c Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

With a lot of product to push, Tariq, Effie, Brayden, and Cane start selling Noma's product.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo is in scramble mode as Monet orders him to find Zeke's killer. And we can already guess that's not going to happen.

We'll also see Cane looking into what happened at Mecca's hangar. What information might he stumble upon?

Up Here (Hulu)

This musical rom-com series finds aspiring writer Lindsay (Mae Whitman) moving from small-town Vermont to New York City, where she meets Miguel (Carlos Valdes).

Unfortunately, neither of them can seem to shut out the nagging voices in their heads.

It's a sweet, if clichéd, romance with some catchy tunes from songwriting duo Robert Lopez (The Book of Mormon, Avenue Q, Frozen) and Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen, Coco).

If you like musicals and classic '90s romantic comedies, you'll enjoy Up Here.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.