Willow Canceled After One Season at Disney+

Disney+ is closing the book on Willow.

Deadline reported Wednesday that the streaming service has canceled the live-action sequel series based on the 1988 movie.

The cancellation comes two months after the eight-episode Willow Season 1 wrapped up.

Disney+ rarely releases viewership statistics for any of its shows; when it does, the details are vague.

It turns out, streaming services like to keep the numbers under lock and key.

Willow featured a diverse international cast, with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers.

The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness.

"Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world," Disney+ said in the press release.

Disney+ is the latest streaming service to tighten spending, with cancellations coming for shows like Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in recent months.

The objective for Disney+ at this point appears to be to bring shows to life that are tied to Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Mandalorian is currently airing as part of the Star Wars universe, but Ahsoka, Acolyte, and Skeleton Crew are just some of the series that have yet to premiere.

On the Marvel front, Secret Agent and Agatha: Coven of Chaos are in the works, as well as a second season of Loki.

Away from its big franchises, the Disney+ still has Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, National Treasure: Edge of History, The Santa Clauses, and The Crossover.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation of Willow?

Do you think the franchise should continue?

Hit the comments below.

