XO, Kitty: To All the Boys Spinoff Series Sets May Premiere on Netflix

Lara Jean's sister is ready for her close-up.

Netflix on Wednesday revealed the first look and premiere date for the To All the Boys sequel series.

XO, Kitty will premiere on the streaming service around the world on Thursday, May 18.

"Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love," the logline reads.

"But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line."

Jenny Han (Creator/Co-Showrunner) tells Netflix's Tudum, "We all fell so deeply in love with Lara Jean and her story."

"So it felt like the greatest gift to give to Kitty was to let her as a character kind of set off on her own two feet and not put her in the shadow of either of her sisters."

Sascha Rothchild (Co-Showrunner) adds:

"She's stepping into the fore — picking up the baton from Lara Jean."

XO, Kitty stars Anna Cathcart (Kitty Song Covey), Minyeong Choi (Dae), Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Peter Thurnwald (Alex) with Yunjin Kim (Jina), and Sarayu Blue (Trina).

The cast is rounded out by John Corbett (Dan Covey), Michael K Lee (Professor Lee), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison), and Regan Aliyah (Juliana).

News of the project was first teased in March 2021, with a formal pickup coming shortly after.

The To All the Boys movie franchise, starring Lana Condor, was huge for Netflix, so it was inevitable that a new chapter would emerge.

Cathcart was a scene stealer in the movies, and there has been an uprising from fans to have her in her own projects.

XO, Kitty joins Netflix's May roster, which also includes Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (May 4) and FUBAR (May 25).

Check out the first teaser for XO, Kitty below.

