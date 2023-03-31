Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Edible Complex

This is it. If you were paying attention, then you knew what was coming because the title gave it all away.

The Yellowjackets passed the point of no return on Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 2, "Edible Complex."

Before you go any further, please note that this is a review of the episode, and therefore, it is filled with spoilers. Proceed with caution!

The issues they suffered as kids before chowing down seem almost trite compared to a lifetime of shame and guilt in the wake of this impromptu barbeque. But let's back up just a little.

Being in a plane crash is a lot. Being a group of teen girls surviving alone in the woods is a lot more. Trauma-associated psychological problems were expected.

The Yellowjackets' nightmare comes as the result of a perfect storm of teenage hormones, insecurities, friendships, and the brutal fight for survival.

Shauna was pregnant. Lottie was dealing with mental issues. We're not even sure what Tai had going on before the flight, but given how strongly she's reacted, we can guess that she wasn't the picture of health, which is something that Van points out when Tai lays into Shauna for her odd coping mechanisms with Dead Ass Jackie.

Kids are dead and/or missing. Travis, Javi, and Ben, the lone males in the midst of it all, were not faring all that well, either.

You top all of that off with a harsh winter and starvation, and what happens during the long months they're stranded is, frankly, unimaginable.

You have to wonder. Would I do any better in their situation, or would I do worse? They were generally lucky to be in peak physical condition with age on their side. Most teenagers have an unending optimism when it comes to survival. They never think death will happen to them.

But while they're unusually prepared for physical survival and have the belief that they'll live forever, what being put into an actual fight-or-die situation does to their psyche is something else entirely.

Of course Shauna is holding on to Jackie for dear life. Talk about a game of what-ifs. What if she hadn't slept with Jeff? What if she didn't get pregnant? What if Jackie never found out?

But all of those things did happen, and Shauna is left suffering the consequences of her actions while grieving for her friend and life as she knew it. When you look at it all together, how she's grieving almost seems normal.

At some point, though, Shauna was going to have to say goodbye to her friend. Tai helped push that along with her own hysteria at Shauna's actions as if she had room to talk.

Shauna's playmate wasn't the only issue causing commotion amongst the survivors.

Natalie was still annoyed at Lottie's insistence on ritualistic practices to aid in the hunt that she wasn't otherwise a part of. There are a whole bunch of able-bodied young people in that cabin, most of which are doing what, exactly?

It doesn't take an entire day to dump a piss can or melt snow for water. They all seem to be sitting around playing games while Natalie and Travis head out, hoping to bring home dinner.

I'm annoyed FOR Natalie, so I get why she's a little incensed. Travis, who she had grown very close to before the psychedelic fiasco, is falling apart and leaning on Lottie more than Natalie. It hurts.

Was it a good idea for Natalie to plant evidence of Javi's demise? No. But it's understandable. She needs Travis emotionally and as her hunting partner. She counts on him, and everyone else counts on them to feed the entire group.

Nobody has time for him to be falling apart because nobody else was going to step into his shoes and accompany Natalie on hunts. Even if they did, they wouldn't be as good.

Overall, the group is leaning on Lottie's mumbo jumbo more than they are on the actual people keeping them alive. It reeks of social contagion and needing to believe in something, even if it's the wrong thing to believe.

That behavior continues into their adult lives as all of the remaining survivors are struggling to hold it together.

Natalie and Lottie are still inexplicably tied together, thanks to Travis, who was still unable to choose between them for various aspects of his life.

We finally found out what happened to him, sort of. Lottie had quite a story to tell, and it was laced with the supernatural, as usual with her. But is it her psychosis, or is it actually supernatural?

When they were kids, it was easy for others to believe in the supernatural because they were living in hyperreality, taking out of their comfort zones and thrust into real life-or-death situations.

Lottie's story surrounding his death found Travis was trying to reach whatever it was that possessed them in the past by bringing himself to the brink of death. To hear Lottie tell it, supernatural forces weighed in again, snuffing out Travis as easily as if they were blowing out a candle.

But 25 years later, even Lottie is questioning what's what. Is it the increase of supernatural activity in her life, or is her psychosis gaining strength or changing form? Will we ever know?

When Natalie calls Lottie out on her mumbo jumbo, vowing to stop her lunacy, Lottie calls it a win because Natalie has to be alive to do it. So, Lottie does have a warm heart. But like all of the others, she has no idea how much of what she does is her and what is either trauma, psychosis, or possibly, supernatural.

And look how much what Shauna believed of herself 25 years ago still rules her presently.

Dead Ass Jackie told her that Jeff only had sex with her because Jackie made her into someone else, and Shauna only had sex with Jeff to imagine being Jackie. What she did with Adam just shows that she still can't shake what she felt about herself decades ago.

Honestly, I'm old enough that I can tell you that you don't really change. Who you are as a young adult is pretty much who you will be later in life. You may have responsibilities and bills to pay, but the core of who you are remains the same, and that's not always an easy pill to swallow.

What Shauna experienced all those years ago plays heavily into her relationship with Callie, too. Callie is more of a Jackie than a Shauna, and that's got to be tough to handle as a mom.

Losing her best friend at such an early age must make raising a Jackie quite challenging, but at least she tries.

That troubled relationship wasn't made any better by Shauna's affair with Adam. It set the family on a collision course that could find one or both of Callie's parents spending time behind bars.

Callie's desire to live free of her parents made her a target for Detective Matt, Kevyn's partner. Kevyn's got a bevy of evidence against Shauna, but seemingly not enough to arrest her.

Shauna didn't seem all that upset about the text messages Kevyn found on Adam's phone, so they likely kept the good stuff for their in-person meetings, leaving behind little physical evidence of their affair outside of his vast art collection in her image.

Still, it's just another battle in a life full of them. We know that people have popped up out of the woodwork at other times during their lives trying to get their stories. Have any of those times been like this? I wonder if we'll ever know.

What we do know is that the women of today were the girls of yesterday, and they proved they were willing to do anything, and I mean anything, to survive.

It's no wonder they leaned heavily into the supernatural because it would be impossible for them to live with themselves if they didn't have an excuse, even a made-up one, for their decisions, necessary though they may have been.

Because let's come back to the feast and how easy it was to succumb to the succulent smells of Jackie's flesh after the team said warm goodbyes, seemingly forever.

It may have seemed like Shauna needed prodding to dispose of Jackie, but after eating her ear and having Jackie offer herself as a sacrifice, Shauna was kind of happy to let it go.

Together, the group decided to burn Jackie's body in a fitting ceremony, but once again, the supernatural supposedly set a course in motion that would feed their bellies while robbing their souls of the comfort they'd need to survive here on earth.

I've never smelled burning human flesh, and I hope I never have to, but I would imagine that it would smell heavenly if you were starving.

They didn't need 'shrooms to dissolve into an animalistic feeding frenzy. Starvation and sleep deprivation did the trick. I appreciated how we only saw brief instances of the actual girls devouring Jackie instead of being treated to a feast fit for Greek Gods.

Ben wasn't as lucky as we were, though, and I wonder how that will play out as time continues. Will he see the girls differently? Will he fear them? Will they hold it against him that he didn't partake of what the god's offered?

We know this is just the beginning of their cannibalistic behavior. There was a scene that flashed before us of a group covered in pelts standing over a body that had fallen naked onto spikes.

That body, mind you, was wearing Shauna's necklace. That's something to watch out for. Follow the necklace to see who might be served up for dinner next.

Yes, I'm making light of it, but this isn't Hannibal. They didn't set out to kill someone and eat the remains. Jackie died naturally, and they were trying to do right by her by giving her a fitting sendoff.

But nature has its own methods, and hell, maybe it was a god or the supernatural who emptied that snowy branch on her body, leaving behind a perfectly cooked Jackie on the bone. It doesn't matter how it happened, only that it did, and once you do it, a second time would roll like water off your back. For a while, at least.

The human car wrecks we see in the present are a direct result of this craven behavior and the guilt and shame that won't let them go, even when they know that their survival relied on their (by society's standards) questionable acts.

It's your turn.

Share all of your thoughts on this not-so-surprising development, and be on the lookout next week for a Yellowjackets round table for more from us.

Edible Complex Review Editor Rating: 4.25 / 5.0 4.3 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.25 / 5.0

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.