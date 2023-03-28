Yellowjackets Season 2 Premiere Shatters Streaming Records for Showtime

Yellowjackets is back and breaking more records for Showtime, and we're not surprised.

The series burst onto the scene in 2021, delivering a compelling concept and fine acting, becoming one of the buzziest shows on the air.

The anticipation for Yellowjackets Season 2 was off the charts, so the show would inevitably continue to scale new heights.

But how well did Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 1 perform?

Showtime has revealed that the highly-anticipated return secured nearly 2 million viewers across platforms.

According to the premium cabler, that number marks the best season two premiere for the network in more than 10 years and nearly double the series premiere audience.

"YELLOWJACKETS broke records as the most streamed SHOWTIME debut ever thanks to Ashley, Bart, Jonathan and our extraordinary ensemble cast who brought season two to even greater heights," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks.

"By tapping into our proven strategy of promoting series across our full portfolio of brands at Paramount Media Networks, we successfully broadened the reach and brought new viewers into this incredible series that deftly combines psychological horror, dark comedy and coming-of-age drama."

All told, the numbers for Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 1 were 110% bigger than the numbers for Yellowjackets Season 1 Episode 1.

The series also broke the streaming and on-demand numbers previously set by Dexter: New Blood.

The episode became the No. 1 season debut ever for Showtime on streaming and on-demand platforms.

In a word? Whoa.

The buzz remains heavily present for Yellowjackets, and if the series can build on the plots told in the first season, the show could continue to rise in the ratings.

Our Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 1 review talks about the premiere's biggest shockers, so check it out and comment away.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar® and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable).

Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season-long guest arc.

"Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness," the logline reads.

"The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over."

The cast of Season 2 also includes Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), and Samantha Hanratty (Shameless). Rounding out the cast is Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), and Kevin Alves.

