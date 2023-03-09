Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer Reveals Chilling Revelations, and Teases Plenty of Horror

The tightly-woven mysteries at the center of Yellowjackets are about to be exposed.

Showtime dropped the official trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2 on Thursday, and it looks like a stellar follow-up to the first season.

The trailer is chilling and offers excellent insight into what to expect in the coming episodes.

It also features Florence + The Machine's cover of "Just a Girl," which was inspired by the show.

"Once upon a time, there was a place called the wilderness," we hear in the trailer.

"It was beautiful. But it was also violent and misunderstood and it waited and waited to befriend whoever arrived."

"The whole time, there was some darkness out there," adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis) says.

"I thought we left it there when we were rescued, but now I realize, we brought it back with us," adult Lottie (Simone Kessell) says in the clip.

We also hear Misty and Natalie speak about Lottie.

"The Lottie who was committed to a mental institution in Switzerland Lottie?!" Misty wonders.

"Yes!" Natalie says, clearly trying to hold in her laughter.

Thankfully, there are many unanswered questions about the show's biggest mysteries, so we will be delving right into them when the series returns Sunday, March 26, at 9/8c.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar® and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable).

Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season-long guest arc.

"Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness," the logline reads.

"The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over."

The cast of Season 2 also includes Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), and Samantha Hanratty (Shameless). Rounding out the cast is Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), and Kevin Alves.

Check out the new trailer below.

