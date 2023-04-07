Ahsoka Trailer: Rosario Dawson Returns in First Look at Mandalorian Spinoff

Ahsoka Tano is ready for her close-up.

Disney+ dropped the first trailer for Ahsoka, the upcoming spinoff of The Mandalorian.

The series is set to launch on the streaming service in August and picks up following the events of The Mandalorian Season 2 and the Book of Boba Fett.

Rosario Dawson returns as the iconic character's live-action iteration in the series's first footage.

We also learned today that Mary Elizabeth Winstead is playing revolutionary leader Hera Syndulla.

Ahsoka is "set after the fall of the Empire, and follows the former Jedi knight as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy," the official description teases.

The series also stars Ivanna Sakhno, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, and Ray Stevenson.

Hayden Christensen also returns as Anakin Skywalker, picking up after his most recent turn as the character in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The trailer successfully sets the tone for the conflict to come in the series.

"Something's coming, something dark, I can sense it," Ahsoko says in the clip.

It wouldn't be Star Wars without lots of action, and there's plenty to look at in the trailer. It's quite the spectacle.

"I've had so many pinch me moments, even on the last day of shooting, when we turn the lightsabers on and I'm in the world of Star Wars," Dawson said at the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"'I'm poised and ready, because if this does well, we're going to get a second season."

Disney+ has confirmed an August bow for the next entry in the Star Wars universe.

It's hard to tell how the series will land because some of the recent content has been hit-and-miss, but Ahsoka was a character with a lot to offer during her appearances in The Mandalorian and Boba Fett.

Hopefully, that translates to a story told well.

Check out the clip.

