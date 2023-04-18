All the Light We Cannot See: Netflix Drops Trailer and Premiere Date for Mark Ruffalo World War II Drama

Netflix has set a premiere date for its adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See.

The streaming service is kicking off the promotional train for the series early because the show won't be available to stream until November 2.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All The Light We Cannot See "is a groundbreaking limited series that follows the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis," the official description reads.

"Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance."

"Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure's path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler's regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope," the logline adds.

"Deftly interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner over the course of a decade, All The Light We Cannot See tells a story of the extraordinary power of human connection — a beacon of light that can lead us through even the darkest of times."

Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Steven Knight, the four-part limited series introduces newcomers Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton as the older and younger Marie-Laure, respectively, and stars Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc, Hugh Laurie as Uncle Etienne, Louis Hofmann as Werner, Lars Eidinger as Von Rumpel, and Marion Bailey as Madame Manec.

All The Light We Cannot See quickly became a global phenomenon when it was published in 2014 and has received wide critical acclaim as well as a Pulitzer Prize in 2015 and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction in 2015.

All the Light We Cannot See has spent more than 200 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, and has sold more than 5.7 million copies in North America across print, e-book, and audio formats and another 9.5 million copies worldwide.

The official trailer shows that no expense was spared in making the series.

It's a sweeping look at World War II, and we're sure it will be one of the year's most talked-about shows.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.