American Born Chinese: Disney+ Drops Trailer for Action-Comedy Series

American Born Chinese looks to be another hit series for Disney+.

The streaming service went public with the full-length trailer for the action-comedy on Friday.

The genre-hopping action-comedy series premieres with all eight episodes on May 24, only on Disney+.

Sometimes, getting all the episodes at once is frustrating because you miss out on the weekly conversation.

But the official trailer promises a sprawling story that we're sure you will want to binge the first season in one sitting.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god.

This is the story of a young man's battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.

The cast includes Academy® Award winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Ben Wang (Chang Can Dunk), International Emmy(R) Award Nominee Yeo Yann Yann (Wet Season), and Chin Han (Mortal Kombat).

The cast is rounded out by Daniel Wu (Reminiscence), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu, and Sydney Taylor (Just Add Magic).

Guest stars include Academy® Award nominee Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones, Ronny Chieng as unconventional monk, Ji Gong, Jimmy O. Yang as Dragon King, Ao Guang.

The impressive list of guest stars also includes James Hong as Jade Emperor, Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang/Bull Demon, and Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan.

The series also welcomes Lisa Lu as soon-to-be retired acupuncturist Ni Yang and Rosalie Chiang as student activist Suzy Nakamura.

Emmy® Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu (Bob's Burgers, Central Park) serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Short Term 12) is set to direct and serves as executive producer.

Also serving as executive producers are Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (both of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level), Erin O'Malley (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Asher Goldstein (Short Term 12, Just Mercy), and Gene Luen Yang.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.