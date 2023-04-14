Bupkis: Pete Davidson Struggles With Fame in Trailer for Peacock Comedy

Pete Davidson is struggling in the official trailer for Bupkis, a new Peacock original comedy series.

The series is a new comedy following Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships.

"The raw, semi-autobiographical series stars Davidson, Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci alongside a star studded supporting cast in a show that straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson," the streaming service teases.

"Welcome to BUPKIS."

Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live, The King of Staten Island) wrote, executive produced, and stars in the show.

The series also stars Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie, The Sopranos) as Davidson's mom and Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, The Irishman) as Davidson's grandfather.

The trailer showcases Pete's world with a comedic lick of paint.

The clip is star-studded, and many of the big names aren't even present in the clip.

The guest line-up includes La La Anthony, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Charlamagne Tha God, Charlie Day, Philip Ettinger, Brad Garrett, and Al Gore.

Also appearing are Paul Walter Hauser, Sunita Mani, John Mulaney, Simon Rex, Oona Roche, Ray Romano, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Jon Stewart, Kenan Thompson, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Chase Sui Wonders.

Lorne Michaels, whom Davidson worked with on SNL, also serves as an EP.

Judah Miller is the showrunner, and Dave Sirus, Andrew Singer, and Erin David serve as additional writers.

The trailer shows Pete struggling in many aspects of his life, including fame.

The series looks to take on a more comedic tone than Pete's King of Staten Island.

Check out the official trailer before, and catch the series when it launches on Thursday, May 4.

Oh, and all eight episodes will be available on day one. Pretty cool, right?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.