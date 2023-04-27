Call Me Kat Exclusive Clip: Margaret Cho Guest Stars!

Call Me Kat is adding another big name to its guest-starring roster this week.

Thursday's new episode promises to be another comical episode, and we have an exclusive first look.

Margaret Cho appears as Val, a local cat lover preparing to compete in the Pretty Kitty Cat show.

Her first meeting with Kat is anything but sweet when Val strongly implies that Kat has no chance in the competition with her cat.

"To take her mind off their breakup and Max and Zoey's (guest star Margie Mays) new successful song, Kat attends a cat show with Sheila and Randi," FOX teases of the storyline.

"Kat's competitive side is brought to life, when local cat lover Val (guest star Margaret Cho) thinks Kat and her rescue cat have no chance of bringing home a trophy."

It's a comical scene showcasing Val's tenacity to win, but Kat is not fond of being counted out.

Unfortunately for Val, her skepticism ignites a passion inside Kat to make her want to win the trophy, even if it means she's just there to prove a point.

Check out the clip below, and prepare to laugh.

We told you it was a comical first look!

Elsewhere in the episode, "Max's ex, Brigette (guest star Schuyler Helford), attempts to rekindle a romance with him," FOX teases.

Call Me Kat stars Mayim Bialik as Kat, Swoosie Kurtz as Sheila, Cheyenne Jackson as Max, Kyla Pratt as Randi, and Julian Gant as Carter.

The guest cast also includes Schuyler Helford as Brigitte, Margie Mays as Zoey, David Anthony Higgins as Jeff, Jay Linzy as Darren, Kyle Erby as Gene, Travis Case as Toby, and Piper Dodds Lewis as Jamie.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Hit the comments below.

Call Me Kat airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

