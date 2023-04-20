Dear Edward Canceled at Apple TV+ After One Season

Dear Edward is one and done at Apple TV+.

The streaming service canceled the Jason Katims drama on Wednesday after one season.

The news is a bit of a surprise because Apple TV+ has canceled few shows after their first seasons.

But Dear Edward didn't break out in the way the service expected.

Dear Edward launched with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023.

The series was adapted from Napolitano's bestselling, acclaimed novel of the same name, Dear Edward is a heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of what makes us human.

Dear Edward tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O'Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family.

As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances, and communities are formed.

The series reunited Katims and Connie Britton following their Emmy-winning collaboration on Friday Night Lights.

Britton starred alongside Taylor Schilling, Colin O'Brien, Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw, and Dario Ladani Sanchez.

News of the cancellation comes as Apple TV+ (and other streaming services!) have become more cutthroat with renewal and cancellation decisions.

Apple recently canceled the Charlie Hunnam-led Shantaram after one season and the Justin Theroux-led Mosquito Coast after two.

The streaming service has a packed slate of upcoming originals, which means it has to assess which shows are worthy of sticking around.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Are you surprised?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.