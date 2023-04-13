Drake Bell Missing, Police Say Actor Is ‘Considered Endangered’

Drake Bell has been reported missing.

The former Nickelodeon star is said to be "missing and endangered," according to the police.

A Facebook message shared by the Daytona Beach Police Department said that Bell was last seen traveling in a gray BMW.

"Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986. He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m," the post reads.

"He is considered missing and endangered."

"If you know where he is or have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us #missing #DBPD," the alert concluded.

There were questions from observers about the alert's authenticity, leading to a follow-up in the comments section.

"For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department," reads a comment on the post.

"If you have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace."

Bell is best known for his work on the hit series Drake and Josh from 2004-2007, where he starred opposite Josh Peck.

He also worked on The Amanda Show and the live-action Fairly OddParents movie series.

He's been in trouble with the law several times throughout the years.

Most recently, he was sentenced to two years probation over an attempted child endangerment case, to which he pled guilty.

The charges stemmed from a sexually explicit online conduct in 2017 with an underage fan.

He alleged that he wasn't aware of the individual's age at the time and maintained that he cut off all communication when he learned their age.

"I responded to a fan whose age I didn't know," he shared on his Instagram account after the sentencing.

"When I became aware of their age, all conversation and communication stopped."

Bell was arrested in 2015 for a DUI. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and spent four days in jail.

