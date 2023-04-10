Elizabeth Hubbard, As the World Turns Star, Dead at 89

One of the most memorable faces on daytime TV has died.

Elizabeth Hubbard, best known for her work on As the World Turns, passed away over the weekend.

She was 89.

Hubbard's son Jeremy Bennett shared the sad news via Facebook.

"I'm sorry to say with a broken heart my mom passed over the weekend," he wrote.

"Thank you for being an unmovable rock that guided me through life."

"I will try to honor your memory as long as I live."

Hubbard was a daytime TV staple, scoring 11 Daytime Emmy nominations throughout her impressive career.

Most of those nominations stemmed from her work on As the World Turns in the role of Lucinda Walsh.

The actress appeared in the show from 1984 until 2010.

She also worked on the NBC soap The Doctors as Dr. Althea Davis.

Hubbard appeared on that show from 1964 until 1969 before returning for two more stints before the show got canceled in 1982.

She also won the first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Additional TV credits include Guiding Light, One Life to Live, Hope & Faith, and Law & Order.

On the big screen, Hubbard appeared in films like I Never Sang for My Father, The Bell Jar, Ordinary People, Cold River, Center Stage, and The Treatment.

Hubbard's final credited role was for Anacostia, in which she appeared in 9 episodes between 2015-18.

Before breaking through as one of daytime TV's most familiar faces, Elizabeth attended Radcliffe College.

She followed that up with the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Her career kicked off in 1962 when she landed the role of Anne Fletcher on Guiding Light before she moved on to The Edge of Night.

May Elizabeth Hubbard rest in peace.

