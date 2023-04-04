Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira Sets the Record Straight on Sudden Departure: 'I Actually Did Not Walk Off Set'

Barbie Ferreira is setting the record straight about her departure from the hit HBO series Euphoria.

News broke in August that Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez, would not return for Euphoria Season 3.

There were plenty of theories in the aftermath of the announcement, and now, the star is offering clarity on the decision.

"I don't think there was a place for her to go," Ferreira said of Kat on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

"I think there were places she could have gone. I just don't think it would have fit into the show," she elaborated before stating that her decision to leave was "mutual."

"I don't know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that," she said of potential storylines.

"I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don't want to play that, and I think they didn't want that, either."

"It was a struggle to find the continuation of her. So that was actually really hurtful, watching it and seeing the fans get upset."

"[Creator Sam Levinson] writes for, like, things that he relates to. I don't think he relates to Kat. I like Kat, so I get to go on my own path," the star shared.

Ferreira also dismissed theories that she stormed off the set while shooting the series.

"When people ask me about season 2, it's usually they come at me with, like, I was some sort of victim to season 2, and I'm always like, 'No, it's okay, promise,'" she said.

"It's good. I actually did not walk off set. I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that's what they mean?"

When Ferreira announced her departure in August, she shared the following statement:

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye."

"I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today."

"I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez," she concluded the statement.

Euphoria was renewed for a third season in early 2023, but production has yet to begin.

