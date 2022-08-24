Barbie Ferreira Stuns Euphoria Fans, Quits HBO Drama After Two Seasons

When Euphoria Season 3 gets underway, one of its most popular characters will not be present.

Barbie Ferreira stunned fans this week when she took to Instagram to reveal her departure.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye," the star shared.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.”

Kat was a pivotal character on Euphoria Season 1, but the character was underutilized on Euphoria Season 2, leading to a string of reports of unrest between the actress and series creator Sam Levison.

Some of the rumors claimed Ferreira walked off the set multiple times while shooting the second season.

“What’s interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see,” Ferreira said earlier this year to Variety.

“I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue, and some of it’s kind of like mundane little things.”

“I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because ‘Euphoria’ has really impacted so many people,” Ferreira added at the time.

“Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s okay because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff."

"And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”

By the time the second season aired following a COVID-related hiatus, the script had changed dramatically, with some storylines cut entirely.

We'll never know what Kat's original story was on the second season, but it had to have more substance than what we got.

There was plenty of potential with the character, but the show never utilized Ferreira as well as it could have done.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams.

The series landed a fast Season 3 renewal earlier this year following the success of the opening of Season 2.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP HBO Programming.

“We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.