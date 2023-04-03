Extraction 2: Netflix Unveils High-Stakes Trailer for Chris Hemsworth Thriller

Are you ready for more action-packed fun with Chris Hemsworth?

Netflix on Monday lifted the lid on the trailer for Extraction 2, the sequel to the hit blockbuster action film Extraction..

"After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held," the official synopsis teases.

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing.

Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad' by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González.

Extraction 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.

The first Extraction movie dropped on Netflix in April 2020 and was an instant success story for the streaming service.

The movie reportedly reached 99 million Netflix households within the first four weeks of availability.

At the time, that was the most ever for one of the service's original movies.

As a result, there are high hopes for the sequel, and the official teaser trailer certainly gives the sense that the new movie will up the ante.

Hemsworth has already solidified himself as an action hero and a big draw to movies, so we're sure this is another hit movie for Netflix.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.