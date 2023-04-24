Fire Country Round Table: Is Bodiela Ending Good?

A new villain was introduced on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 19, who was revealed to have a connection to Bode's past.

Gabriela realized she was changing to accommodate Bode's shortcomings and was faced with a decision to make.

Our Fire Country Fanatics Jasmine, Dale, and Denis discussed the episode's most significant moments, including the new villain, Bodiela's potential breakup, and Eve's PTSD.

Three Rock has a new member. What did you think of Sleeper?

Jasmine: I hate him. But that's the point, and he at least elicits some feeling compared to Colin, who I would forget about if he wasn't onscreen. He's very cunning, manipulative, and convincing as a threat. He'll make a great antagonist to Three Rock, not just Bode.

Dale: I think he's a better villain than Colin, and the show needed a new bad guy for the rest of the season.

He's also the stumbling block that might get in the way of Bode's parole. That, and Bode's natural inclination to self-destruct.

Denis: His introduction was not intriguing, but he seemed better thought out as a villain, especially in his ability to play dumb. I haven't yet figured out if he gave the kid the drugs.

It looks like Bodiela is ending. React!

Jasmine: I mean, okay. The show has potential for longevity, and they paired them up so quickly that it's inevitable that they would end soon to have a nice on-and-off-again thing playing out. I wasn't surprised. I'm okay with it because neither of them is ready yet.

They need their respective journeys, and I respected Gabriela for realizing she was losing herself in Bode's world and needed a life outside of him.

I'm already intrigued by Kyle. Poor Kanoa Goo is the perfect hot and nice guy coming in between ships everyone loves. After seeing him in a similar role on The Rookie, I want to root for him this time. He deserves to be the leading man or get the girl every once and a while.

Dale: Bodiela started rather suddenly, and they might also end that way.

Whether she wanted to be, Bode attempted to protect her from his world. Also, he's doing his best to mess up his parole, so it's just as well that she gets clear now.

The introduction of Gabriela's new "friend," Kyle, with whom she has a history, promises to be trouble for a wobbly relationship already.

Denis: It's ending? Okay. You are so right, Jasmine. Kanoa has that sweet guy demeanor, but his characters seem unlucky in love. Let's hope Kyle doesn't go through hell as Chris did.

Manny was considering joining a private firefighting company. What are your thoughts about that?

Jasmine: I would feel better about this if I thought Faye meant him well, but I don't trust this woman as far as I can throw her. I understand the necessity of bringing in the income because of his financial issues, and I believe Manny needs to put himself first.

I'm just not sure if this is the best path for him.

Dale: Good for him. While it's admirable that Manny has spent all this time shaping young minds, it's about time he does something for himself.

He's still working out of a deep financial hole, and working for a private company will help him get there much faster.

The catch is that I don't trust Faye. She's got an agenda. With all the available firefighters out there, why is she targeting Manny?

Denis: I'm all for Manny getting better chances in life. As much as he loves his job, yelling at grown men and women about what to do must have gotten tiring at some point.

If Bode doesn't get paroled, I'm interested in seeing how he navigates not to have a guardian angel at every corner.

Eve's PTSD was addressed. What did you think about how it was handled?

Jasmine: I appreciated them addressing it and acknowledging that she has Complex PTSD without cutting corners. Her scene with Jake was probably my favorite of the episode. The fact that she can talk about it at all bodes well.

Dale: At least she's finally opening up about it. Talking about it has helped her. Maybe now those around her will give her some space since she's shown that she's attempting to deal with it.

She also appealed to Jake for help, detailing how bad it's gotten for her. She had dropped the ball regarding his problems lately, but she's now exposing how much she's had on her mind.

Denis: I hated how they brushed past that. We witnessed the tragedies she went through firsthand; it's only fair we also get some of that healing as she does.

I want to see that therapy session.

How was the fire emergency on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the maximum?

Jasmine: I will give it a seven for the shock value of how it escalated. It seemed like nothing major at first, and then the next thing you know, the ground is sucking a woman up and covering her with third-degree burns. I went from barely sparing it a second thought to it having my undivided attention.

Dale: Based on how the firefighters reacted to it, it had to be at least an eight. The average person couldn't see it or understand that it was dangerous.

It started as a nothing call and ended up being so much more, requiring more firefighters and resources.

Denis: I'll give it a five because it scared me. Seeing that woman get sucked into the ground inferno and try to crawl out of it was like watching the ending scene of Drag Me to Hell.

It was a genius emergency but was harrowing.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline from the episode, and why?

Jasmine: Jake and Eve in the truck. I loved their sibling energy in that scene and how they made amends. Since the show started, Eve has been my favorite character, but Jake has grown on me. Seeing Eve let someone in when she's been pushing people away was nice.

Dale: I think the late scene would reveal that Bode and Freddy were working together to expose what Sleeper is up to. They even fooled Manny into believing that they were feuding.

The only problem is that such a scheme is likely to blow up in their faces, a bad thing to happen when Bode is this close to gaining parole.

Denis: I loved watching Gabriella realize that she was changing, not for the better. I like seeing people develop a sense of self-awareness. It's rare.

Anything else, good or bad, you would like to point out about the episode?

Jasmine: Regarding romance in this series, I'll admit that I'm a sucker for the Leones. I loved their moments.

I'm glad it's starting to feel like they're expanding the Three Rock world. Sometimes it feels like we don't spend enough time getting to know other inmates and their different dynamics.

With Sleeper wanting to take over, it can shift some focus back to them, and we'll maybe see more characters emerge or come to the forefront, which can be interesting since this IS a show that's at least partially about this inmate program.

Dale: I liked when Jake and Eve discovered the groundwork that Rebecca had done to get Freddy's conviction overturned.

It almost seemed like they would pick up the crusade and run with it, even though they lacked the expertise to do anything. It could be just the distraction they both need right now.

Denis: This episode was not my cup of tea with horror-like emergencies and disappointing handling of a key issue like PTSD.

What do you think? Chime in the comments section, and don't forget to watch Fire Country online right here on TV Fanatic.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.