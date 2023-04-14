It Prequel Series Casts Madeleine Stowe

Pennywise will be welcoming a Revenge alum to Derry,

Deadline reported Friday that Madeleine Stowe was the latest addition to the cast of the Max original prequel to the It movie franchise.

As has been the case since the project was announced as in development last year, details of who Stowe will be playing are being kept under wraps.

The outlet does note she will appear in a recurring capacity on the series.

Stowe is best known for playing Victoria Grayson on the ABC primetime sudser Revenge.

Her other notable credits include Soundtrack, 12 Monkeys, and The General's Daughter.

In other casting news for the series, Daredevil's Stephen Rider has landed a series regular role,

The pair join Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar on the series.

Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (IT and IT Chapter Two), and Jason Fuchs (IT Chapter Two director) are all on board for the series.

We can't wait to see what these two actors bring to the It universe, and with the fine talent involved, we can't wait to see the finished product.

News of the casting announcements come the same week HBO Max announced it would become Max on May 23.

The revamped service will fold content from Discovery+.

At a press event this week, it was announced that Warner Bros. Discovery was also working on a TV iteration of its popular The Conjuring movie series.

As you probably expected, no details for that were revealed either.

The next phase of Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming plans should be interesting, assuming all of the projects ordered to series make it to the air.

