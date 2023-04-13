Never Have I Ever Final Season Premiere Set at Netflix

We're closing in on the end of Devi's journey with Never Have I Ever Season 4.

Netflix on Thursday revealed the ten-episode season will premiere Thursday, June 8.

All episodes will be available to stream on that date, so you can get your binge on, if that's your thing.

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl.

The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

The series is created by executive producers Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the showrunner.

Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

The series also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, and Jeff Garlin.

The final season of Never Have I Ever coincides with Devi's last year of high school.

The teaser trailer confirms that she will have a lot on her mind as she prepares for her post-high school life.

Netflix announced a pickup for a final season of the series in March 2022, well ahead of the Season 3 bow.

"Hey Crickets, we've got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer," said Mindy Kaling & Lang Fisher at the time.

"Plus we've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you."

"Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"

It seems like the series is ending on its own terms, and it's probably a good idea.

Many shows with a high school setting tend to struggle to switch things up when the characters move beyond high school.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.