Next Level Chef Exclusive Sneak Peek: Chef Blais's Reputation is on the Block!

Is Chef Richard Blais the kitchen whisperer?

His skills have successfully gotten many Next Level Chefs out of the basement and on their way to the top again.

This Thursday, Chef Blaise might have his work cut out for him.

Chefs often have specialties.

Not every great chef can both whip together a perfect meal and top if off with a delicious dessert.

The Next Level Chefs will be put to the test when they're asked to forgo the meal and get dessert on the table.

This is a Next Level Chef first!

This will be the toughest challenge any of these chefs -- any Next Level Chef contestant -- has had to date.

If you think that they can get by with a cheese plate, some berries, and a sauce bringing together, think again.

For the first time ever, the contestants are tasked with baking a next-level dessert that looks as delicious as it tastes.

Some chefs will rise above the rest while others crumble in the all-new “Bake It ‘til You Make It” episode.

See what they did there? Rise above?

That's because baking is an artform that most don't just come up with on the fly.

You really need to understand your ingredients, which requires a good grasp of math and chemistry.

In baking, your measurements must be precise, and you need to know how each ingredient will chemically react.

Math and chemistry aren't known as skill you're born with, so Chef Blais will have his work cut out for him getting contestants out of the basement.

If you remember, last week saw Tini, Tucker, and Nuri in the elimination.

Tini and Tucker had a battle royale at the platform as they wrestled for a steak, which left Tini with a chicken breast she didn't want.

Tucker began the night on the top floor, but was totally thrown off of her game when Pilar used a time token to Tucker's disadvantage by skimming ten seconds off of her pull.

Tucker made up for that in the elimination round by fighting for the steak, and it was Tini (who also suffered an injury) sent home.

Baking is hard enough. Baking in the basement with subpar cookware is a continuation of the mind game.

Can Tucker and Nuri rise above it?

Basement cooking is the worst. Basement baking might require a new term to describe it.

Can Chef Blais keep his basement flusing record intact?

Make sure you watch the full episode tonight at 8/7c on Fox to find out!

