Power Book II: Ghost Exclusive Clip: Tate Gives Tariq A Heads Up, But At What Cost?

Rashad Tate doesn’t do anything for free.

Since the minute he came on the scene, Tate has made it known that everything he does comes with a price. And he’s not above doing anything if it means he can score himself a payday in the process.

As you’ll see in this exclusive clip TV Fanatic received ahead of Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Episode 4, Tate gives Tariq some interesting intel, but Tariq has to cough up some dough to get it.

Jenny and Blanca have been steadily building up their RICO case, and until now, they’ve been able to keep everyone off their scent.

Going to Tate may prove costly in the long run, though, as he lets it slip to Tariq that they’re not only talking to him but looking into Mecca’s death.

It’s news to Tariq, who plays it off like he’s never heard of the man, but it should get his gears turning.

If the FEDS are looking into his death, they could be looking into several things.

Maybe this won’t get Tariq thinking about RICO charges, but it should alert him to the fact the FEDs are poking around in business he’s been involved in.

Tariq should run this information back to Davis, who’ll be busy this hour trying to figure out what to do about the Whitman problem.

Whitman has gone completely rogue and is obsessed with Monet and proving she killed Carrie. It’s to the point now where he’s not trying to be subtle or stealthy at all.

He’s camped outside the Tejada house in broad daylight like he’s waiting for them to commit a crime in the front window.

Monet is getting increasingly unsettled by his presence, and what he knows, so it’ll be interesting to see what more Davis can do to get him off their back.

If there’s anything he can do at all.

Elsewhere, as we saw in the preview, Diana will find herself back in her family’s orbit when Monet pays her a visit at school.

They haven’t been on good terms since Diana let it all out at that cursed family dinner.

If Monet is coming to Diana for help, there’s no telling what Diana will do.

She’s been feeling awfully salty about her family for a while now, and they shouldn’t be so sure she’ll be quick to help them when they come running for help.

It’s shaping up to be another busy hour of the Power Book II: Ghost Season 3, which is chugging along at its usual brisk pace!

You can watch Power Book II: Ghost on Fridays at 8/7c on Starz.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.