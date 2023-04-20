RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8: Cast Revealed

The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 cast has been ru-vealed.

The new season of the veteran reality series premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, May 12, with a two-episode premiere.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+

Check out the cast and bios below.

It's an excellent slate of returning stars!

Alexis Michelle (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9)

Curtain up!

Light the lights! New York City’s Alexis Michelle is ready to take the stage – again!

This singing and dancing Broadway baby made it to the top five on season nine, and now she’s ready for her encore – and to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!

Darienne Lake (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6)

It’s time to take another dip into the cool, refreshing waters of Darienne Lake!

This pretty and witty comedy queen made a big splash in season six, going all the way to the top four.

Now, after a transformative weight loss journey, she’s ready to show the world she’s the fiercest queen of all!

Heidi N Closet (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12)

The blessed and highly favored Miss Congeniality of season 12, Heidi N Closet, is back to snatch the ALL STARS crown!

This former small-town girl has hit the big time, and is ready to prove that she’s got the ssssoft and ssssupple star power to take her all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jaymes Mansfield (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9)

Season nine’s bubbly, blonde bombshell – Jaymes Mansfield – is bringing classic showbiz sparkle to ALL STARS!

She’s taken the internet by storm with her hilarious online beauty tutorials, and caused a commotion in “The B* Who Stole Christmas.”

Now she’s got her sights on the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jessica Wild (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2)

From season two, it’s the original golden child Jessica Wild. The lovable and talented Puerto Rican powerhouse is back to prove that she can sing, dance and crack your padded ass up!

Baby, things are about to get Wild! Escándalo! Jimbo (“Canada’s Drag Race” Season One, “UK vs. the World” Season One)

What’s big, bouncing and may be used as a floatation device? Canada’s drag clown, Jimbo! This bodacious queen is stacked – with talent!

And after gagworthy seasons on “Canada’s Drag Race” and “UK vs. the World,” she’s ready to bring home the bologna. And a crown!

Kahanna Montrese (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11)

Did someone say “glow-up” from the floor up? Here comes Kahanna Montrese!

This showgirl from Sin City has been wowing crowds at “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live” in Las Vegas, and now she’s doubling down on the ultimate jackpot – the ALL STARS crown!

Kandy Muse (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13)

The queen of the Badonka-donk Bronx is back to give you a sugar rush!

After coming “this close” to winning the season 13 crown, the outspoken and outrageous Kandy Muse is ready to remind the world what “star quality” is all about!

LaLa Ri (Season 13) Season 13’s fierce fan favorite is back to bag a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!

Can this former Miss Congeniality prove that nice girls finish first? Get ready for the LaLa Ri Experience 2.0!

Monica Beverly Hillz (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5)

Monica Beverly Hillz made herstory on season five when she shared her truth on the mainstage.

Now, the trans trailblazer is back to serve face and fashion on her way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame. 9021-OMG!

Mrs. Kasha Davis (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7)

There’s always time for … Mrs. Kasha Davis!

Season seven’s international celebrity housewife and Drag Story Hour hostess is here to turn a new page and demonstrate that reading – and kindness – are fundamental!

Naysha Lopez (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8)

Hola, the beauty is back! Chicago’s hardest-working pageant queen, Naysha Lopez, is ready for the biggest contest of them all!

Gone too soon from season eight, this gorgeous glamazon – and former Miss Continental – will thrill drag fans all over again!

What are your thoughts on the cast?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.