RuPaul's Drag Race and All Stars Renewed at MTV & Paramount+

at .

MTV and Paramount+ are keeping one of the most popular franchises alive for another year.

That's right, folks, we're getting more RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

The Untucked editions of both series will also be back.

RuPaul Finale Performance - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 16

The renewals come on the heels of an impressive nine Emmy® Award nominations across the franchise, the most for any reality competition series this year.

The record-breaking competition series RuPaul's Drag Race will introduce a new group of fabulous queens for a highly anticipated 16th season, which debuts 15 years after the first episode premiered in 2009.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks Finale Look - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 16

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked will air each week after brand new episodes of Drag Race, in addition to the return of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.

The original series moved to MTV earlier this year and benefited from its strongest ratings in years.

There's always that worry when a show is moving networks that viewers will be lost in the shuffle, so it's nice that people followed the show, and it seems new or former viewers also checked back in.

Paramount+ doesn't reveal viewership statistics, but All Stars must perform well if it has secured a pickup for an additional season.

Loosey LaDuca Finale Look - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 16

The franchise has a vast global reach, with local editions launched in countless countries.

The sky is the limit regarding RuPaul's Drag Race, and we can't wait to see the next generation of cast members.

There's a reason why fans have been enamored with the show since 2009, and I'd say there's a good chance it's the casting.

Every season, whether it's the newbie editions or All-Stars, we meet people with stories to tell as we watch them progress in the competition.

Irene Dubois Finale Look - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 16

What are your thoughts on the renewals?

Are you excited for more of this reality TV franchise?

Hit the comments below.

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , , , ,

RuPaul's Drag Race Quotes

Michelle: I love a conflicting pattern. Tonight... it’s a full-out war.
[RuPaul laughs]
Michelle: There is the leg things with the crystal fringe and then we open the acid-wash shirt and there’s my giraffe, yes.
Monique: You said giraffe but I got brown cow.
Michelle: Girl, that’s a giraffe.
[RuPaul laughs]
Michelle: Cow’s aint spotted like that. That’s a giraffe.
Monique: I saw it and I was like, “Ah, brown cow! Stunning!”
[Everyone laughs]

Miss Vanjie... Miss Vanjie... Miss... Vanjie!

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race Photos

Spice Finale Look - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 16
Sasha Colby Final Look - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 16
RuPaul Finale Performance - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 16
RuPaul Donation - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 16
Mistress Isabelle Brooks Finale Look - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 16
Marica Marcia Marcia Finale Look - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 16
  1. RuPaul's Drag Race
  2. RuPaul's Drag Race and All Stars Renewed at MTV & Paramount+