RuPaul's Drag Race and All Stars Renewed at MTV & Paramount+

MTV and Paramount+ are keeping one of the most popular franchises alive for another year.

That's right, folks, we're getting more RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

The Untucked editions of both series will also be back.

The renewals come on the heels of an impressive nine Emmy® Award nominations across the franchise, the most for any reality competition series this year.

The record-breaking competition series RuPaul's Drag Race will introduce a new group of fabulous queens for a highly anticipated 16th season, which debuts 15 years after the first episode premiered in 2009.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked will air each week after brand new episodes of Drag Race, in addition to the return of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.

The original series moved to MTV earlier this year and benefited from its strongest ratings in years.

There's always that worry when a show is moving networks that viewers will be lost in the shuffle, so it's nice that people followed the show, and it seems new or former viewers also checked back in.

Paramount+ doesn't reveal viewership statistics, but All Stars must perform well if it has secured a pickup for an additional season.

The franchise has a vast global reach, with local editions launched in countless countries.

The sky is the limit regarding RuPaul's Drag Race, and we can't wait to see the next generation of cast members.

There's a reason why fans have been enamored with the show since 2009, and I'd say there's a good chance it's the casting.

Every season, whether it's the newbie editions or All-Stars, we meet people with stories to tell as we watch them progress in the competition.

What are your thoughts on the renewals?

Are you excited for more of this reality TV franchise?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.