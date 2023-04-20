Selling Sunset Season 6 Premiere Set at Netflix: Watch the Explosive Trailer

Are you ready for the explosive next chapter of Selling Sunset?

Netflix confirmed Thursday that its hit reality series will return for Season 6 on May 19, 2023.

Selling Sunset Season 6 will comprise 11 new episodes, and if the trailer is any indication, we're in for another season of selling houses and high drama.

"New agents mean new drama," Netflix teases in the official description.

"The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies — and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles," Netflix adds.

As previously reported, Maya Vander and Christine Quinn have exited the series and won't be featured in the new season.

Heather El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Davina Portatz, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Vanessa Villela, and Chelsea Lazkani, are returning.

Brie Tiesi is the newest cast member, while longtime guest Nicole Young has been upped to a main cast member.

In the newly released trailer, Stause opens up about where she's at in life.

"I know people think I'm having a midlife crisis, but I'm having an awakening," she says.

Young and Tiesi also get some time to shine in the trailer.

"I have $100 million in sales and counting. If someone were to get in the way of that, there's going to be an issue," Young says in the teaser.

Tiesi likens herself to a mirror that will match the energy she's given, which might bode well for the drama ahead.

While Quinn is not coming back, that doesn't stop her name from being mentioned in the clip.

Fitzgerald says that "it's probably for the best she's gone."

Check out the trailer below to get caught up on ALL the drama.

