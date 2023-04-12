Slasher: Ripper Exclusive Clip: Basil Desperately Tries to Unmask the Widow

The latest chapter of Slasher is well underway.

On Slasher: Ripper Episode 3, Basil (Eric McCormack) is on a mission to unmask the Widow.

In doing so, he realizes that someone from his rich inner circle might be responsible.

If the Widow taught us anything in the first two episodes of this Shudder and AMC+ drama, they are ready to dole out justice towards the elite.

As a result, people are dropping like flies, and it looks like Basil and his powerful friends are harboring a fateful secret about an event several years before.

In an exclusive clip shared with TV Fanatic, we see the extent Basil is willing to go to get answers.

He's not the nicest person, but he strikes me as the kind of person who will find answers easier than some other characters.

With power and influence, it's easier to get things done, but in the Slasher sandbox, anything can happen.

Basil will also be trying to bounce back from the shocking death of the person who has kept his paper running for so long.

The fifth chapter in the wildly popular Slasher franchise follows Basil Garvey (Eric McCormack, Will and Grace), a charismatic tycoon whose success is only rivaled by his ruthlessness, as he oversees a city on the cusp of a new century, and a social upheaval that will see its streets run red with blood.

There's a killer stalking the mean streets, but instead of targeting the poor and downtrodden like Jack the Ripper, The Widow is meting out justice against the rich and powerful.

The only person standing in the way of this killer is the newly promoted detective, Kenneth Rijkers, whose ironclad belief in justice may wind up being yet another victim of The Widow.

Slasher franchise alumni Paula Brancati, Gabriel Darku, Salvatore Antonio, Lisa Berry, and Sabrina Grdevich join McCormack for the all-new installment.

Clare McConnell (Star Trek: Discovery), Thom Allison (Killjoys), Daniel Kash (Aliens), and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Way Home) round out the cast.

Check out the exclusive clip below and hit the comments with your theories.

The beauty of Slasher is that the series keeps you guessing until the last second.

Catch Slasher: Ripper Episode 3 this Thursday on AMC+ and Shudder.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.