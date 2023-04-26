Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 7 Review: The Strings That Bind Us

There's something to be said about a show that keeps many of the most dynamic characters apart, but I'm not sure it's all that positive.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 7 continued to juggle more storylines than the series should be handling, and because of the lack of connective tissue between them, it was another disjointed hour.

Embracing longer run times shouldn't be detrimental to the story, but "The Strings That Bind" might be the most self-indulgent hour of Ted Lasso yet.

We'll start with Sam because not a single moment is wasted when he's on-screen.

Sam's journey throughout Ted Lasso Season 3 has been fascinating for many reasons, and I felt for him when he got immediate backlash to his tweet about migrants being urged to "go home."

Sam wanted to use his platform for good, and while some clearly viewed the tweet as a performative measure, it came from the heart.

He should be allowed to write about what he wants on his social media accounts, but he got a masterclass on how fans think celebrities should live their lives.

It was a big shift that might have set up Sam for a career away from football.

It was evident that the backlash hurt him and that some supposed fans tried to destroy what he helped build at Ola's.

Thankfully, his father was on hand to offer his son some support during his time of need.

Sam's hurt shone through the back half of the hour, but his teammates also helped soften the blow by repairing the restaurant as a surprise.

The beauty of Ted Lasso is that it tackles topical storylines and infuses them with hope and humor.

Ola's meeting with Rebecca understandably brought Rebecca and Sam's past back to the forefront, but does anyone else feel like it's been years since their fling?

Rebecca has been desperately searching for meaning, but the show wants us to question what will happen to Rebecca up until the last possible minute.

Keeley: Now, that's a cup of coffee. It's strong. Good though.

Jack: I got you something.

Keeley: Ooh. I love somethings. What is this?

Jack: Sense and Sensibility.

Keeley: Oh, I love this book. I loved the movie more though. Wait, is this, like, a first edition or something?

Jack: Yep. And it's signed.

Keeley: No. "Keeley, you go girl! Jane Austen." Did you destroy a priceless artifact just to make me laugh?

Jack: One, it wasn't priceless. It was actually very expensive. Two, I can get very jealous, and I hate the idea of you regifting that. And three, no, I didn't. That is all her. And she really wants you to "go girl," so... ( chuckling ) ...you better go girl.

Keeley: Oh, I'll go. Watch me.

Permalink: Oh, I'll go. Watch me.

Permalink: Oh, I'll go. Watch me.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted Rebecca wearing a Lasso ring, which could be a hint that she will end up with Ted in the end.

If that is the case, the series needs to give them more scenes together before it happens because it feels like they've been passing ships in the night throughout Ted Lasso Season 3.

I appreciate the need for the show to make these big, sweeping moments worthwhile, but the scattered nature of the characters is the biggest issue this season.

Keeley is finally getting some development, but the actual test will be in whether it continues throughout the final five episodes.

At one point, Keeley was the best part of the show, but the writing for her this season has not been up to snuff.

Rebecca: Honestly, my jacket's still a bit canal-y. It's really bad.

Keeley: Mmm. Okay, so, you never got his name? And you never told him yours? Yeah, see, that part's not that weird to me. If you really didn't have sеx with the guy, now that is fսcking bonkers.

Rebecca: Look, what we shared, it just... It transcended sеx. It was... Magic. Gezellig. But, yeah, I would've liked to have seen his penis. Oh! It is so good to see you.

Keeley: Oh, you too. It has been way too long.

Rebecca: Because I've lost you to another woman.

Keeley: I know. I'm sorry.

Rebecca: Oh, I am joking.

Permalink: Oh, I am joking.

Permalink: Oh, I am joking.

Maybe it's having her away from handling publicity at Richmond, but the show can do much better to integrate her back into storylines involving the people she's worked with.

Jack is interesting because she comes from money and has a different worldview from the other characters, but we need to dig deeper into her character.

All we know is that she was called Jack because her dad wanted a son, and she wants to sweep Keeley off her feet with gifts.

The gifts were extravagant, which may have worked in her previous relationships, but it won't be long before Keeley starts to ponder what she knows about Jack.

I don't think going public with their romance this soon was the best idea, either. Keeley is struggling to find the balance between business and pleasure, and it's showing in her actions.

I hope I'm wrong and that there is a future for Keeley and Jack, but I can't shake this feeling that the love triangle between Keeley, Roy, and Jamie will return before the end of the season.

It feels like there's unfinished business.

Nate's taking time to finally address his personal life, which is the epitome of unfinished.

Nate's decision to finally ask Jade out was a long time coming, and I'm interested in finding out whether there is a connection between them.

Nate: Would you like to go on a date with me?

Jade: Yes.

Nate: Good. Good.

Jade: There wasn't anything alive in there, was there?

Nate: Oh, no. No, no. No, not at all.

Jade: If you say so.

Permalink: Would you like to go on a date with me?

Permalink: Would you like to go on a date with me?

Nate's arc has been deeply rooted in his search for validation, and it might be difficult for anyone who partners with Nate if he can't shake that need.

He thought he wanted power and influence, and when he got it, he wasn't as happy as he expected, which fueled his search for love.

Nate has to have a downfall of sorts that sends him running back to AFC Richmond to give a meaningful apology to his teammates. There's no question about that.

Things are also changing within the Richmond franchise itself.

The strategy shift to Total Football would always come with teething problems because, truthfully, the players are struggling with confidence on the field because other teams are obliterating them.

Roy coaching Jamie reached a breakthrough, but I didn't expect it to be this soon.

Far too often, Jamie has been discounted because of his past actions, but the work he's done to better himself has been worthwhile.

Jamie will likely become the best player on the team and set an example to the other players. He showed outstanding leadership when he went to the board to speak about the change in formation.

In the past, he would have been far too cocky and would have lost any of the people listening, but he managed to command the room by not making it about himself.

That's all I got, Ted Lasso Fanatics.

What are your thoughts on the state of the storylines?

Do you think the series is starting to struggle because everyone is apart?

Hit the comments below.

Ted Lasso continues Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.