The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 8 Spoilers: The Troll Farmer Returns!

Wujing's efforts to find allies have been a hit or miss but mostly a hit.

He employed the gifts of The Freelancer on The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 7 to try and find a provable connection between the task force and Raymond.

His hunt for potential allies has become a well-planned and calculated affair, going after the ones whom Raymond has hurt the most.

Typically, Raymond would offer up his enemies to the government to get them off the map, but when in a bind, he would sacrifice his allies too. And no one had a bigger cause to hate him for that than The Troll Farmer.

Spoilers for The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 8 tease his return as he seeks to help Wujing create chaos and get away with something.

When we were first introduced to The Troll Farmer, it was at the height of the hunt for Elizabeth Keene on the charges of murder and treason on The Blacklist Season 3 Episode 1.

Raymond and Elizabeth were on the run with Ressler hot in pursuit after Elizabeth was accused of murdering 14 CIA agents and being a spy for the Russian government. Ressler came down on them like a storm and trapped them in DC.

It was only a matter of time before Ressler found them, so Raymond orchestrated a plan to see them cross a perimeter set by law enforcement:

The plan involved The Troll Farmer.

His specialty was creating confusion and mayhem by deploying targeted social media campaigns to cover up an actual crime being committed.

In less than an hour, he conjured thousands of social media entries on Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit platforms. He planted fake stories on reputable media houses such as CNN. The entries claimed to see Raymond and Liz in various locations, causing confusion and allowing them to escape.

Ultimately, only Raymond was able to get out of DC but in an attempt to save Liz, he offered The Troll Farmer to Ressler, and The Troll Farmer was arrested.

Even though he didn't realize he had been sold out, something always warned him about that campaign because of how fast it was disseminated.

All of the blacklisters Wujing has been seeking have a vendetta against Raymond because he sold them out to the authorities. They might not know it yet, but he offers irrefutable evidence to support his claims once he finds them.

He wants to find official government documents containing an agreement per his plan. As we know, Panabaker only made copies available at The Post Office.

Robert warned that it would be a suicide mission to go guns blazing into The Post Office to retrieve the documents, and if there is anything clear about Wujing, he is not stupid.

So, he employs the talents of The Troll Farmer to create chaos.

Social media is a great place to get attention to an issue, but unfortunately, some issues can be fabricated. They are called conspiracies.

The conspiracies begin on social media this time, but their effects bleed into the real world.

The Task Force begins investigating myriad public attacks resulting from said conspiracies. It's unclear what they pertain to, but people can be riled up by anything.

The Troll Farmer could pull off something short of a miracle in under one hour, motivated only by money. Imagine what he will be able to do with all the time in the world fuelled by some ire towards Raymond?

And it would appear that his plan succeeds because a top-secret government program is stolen, so the team works to uncover his involvement.

What the program does is unclear.

For Wujing to go to such lengths, the program must have great significance and will help either prove that Raymond is working for the government or convince someone else to join his cause.

And his cause is something that should be concerning because it is becoming stronger every day.

The Freelancer escaped custody, and we saw Wujing's people reach out to someone new towards the end of The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 7. That's three people with The Troll Farmer included, who are more than willing to bring Raymond down.

Other storylines that were introduced include Ressler's sobriety. He achieved a one-year sober feat which is not easy. He also agreed to sponsor another addict. It is something we expect to see more of.

The show has been silent on Siya for a while now, although it is clear that something is troubling her. She still has not found what she's been looking for about her mother, so we hope they give her some screen time in the episode.

We also expect an update on what Raymond is planning because there is no way he is just sitting around waiting for Wujing to destroy him.

What do you think of what these spoilers tease about the episode?

Is Wujing's gaining a considerable advantage over Raymond? Will he be the one to take Raymond down where many have failed?

Let us know in the comments section.

