The Boroughs, Sci-Fi Drama From Stranger Things Creators, Ordered to Series at Netflix

Netflix is staying in business with the creators of Stranger Things.

The streaming service on Thursday announced a series order for The Boroughs, a supernatural mystery from executive producers The Duffer Brothers and created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance).

Addiss and Matthews will also serve as showrunners.

"In a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don't have… time," the logline reads for the eight-episode series.

"We've been fans of Jeff and Will's writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands," said the Duffer Brothers in a statement.

"While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can't wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching."

Added Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews: "We're thrilled to be back at Netflix. Working alongside the Duffer Brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true."

"They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can't wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs."

It sounds like a fun project, and given the creatives attached, there's sure to be a lot of enthusiasm from fans of Stranger Things and The Dark Crystal.

Stranger Things is gearing up to enter production on its final season, but the franchise will remain alive thanks to spinoffs.

