The Good Doctor: Brandon Larracuente Exits Ahead of Season 7!

at .

The revolving door that is The Good Doctor continues to turn.

TV Line is reporting that Brandon Larracuente is stepping away from the medical drama as a series regular.

While Larracuente isn't currently slated to return, the outlet notes that there's a chance he could stop by San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital as a guest star.

Brandon Larracuente visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM"

If you watch The Good Doctor online, you know several former stars have returned.

The actor first appeared at the beginning of The Good Doctor Season 6 as Dr. Danny Perez.

Perez Transports His Patient - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 14

It's unclear at this stage whether the upcoming season finale will end Danny's storyline or if he will get an off-screen exit between seasons.

The Good Doctor was renewed for Season 7 at ABC earlier this month after another season of solid ratings.

Potential spinoff The Good Lawyer remains in contention for a pickup.

The cast of The Good Doctor currently includes Freddie Highmore (as Dr. Shaun Murphy), Hill Harper (as Dr. Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (as Dr. Aaron Glassman), Christina Chang (as Dr. Audrey Lim), and Fiona Gubelmann (as Dr. Morgan Reznick).

Dealing With Patients' Parents - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 13

The cast is rounded out by Will Yun Lee (as Dr. Alex Park), Paige Spara (as Lea Dilallo), Noah Galvin (as Dr. Asher Wolke), and Bria Samone Henderson (as Dr. Jordan Allen).

Larracuente has already lined up his next acting gig.

Deadline reports that he is set to co-star on Prime Video's On Call, a half-hour drama initially earmarked for Freevee.

He will star opposite Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario.

Perez Helps Out - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 6

On Call is "an adrenalized half-hour series following Traci Harmon, a veteran female training officer (Belisario) and her rookie male ride-along, Alex Diaz (Larracuente), as they navigate the loss of a fellow officer and politics of modern day policing — in the department and on the streets of Long Beach," the description teases.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of The Good Doctor on Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Good Doctor Quotes

We just lost a baby because the medication was expired, no backup supply. Did the money you saved pay for your water wall? In my 15 years, I've never seen something like this. Your priorities are upside down and backwards.

Lim

Lim: I love you. And I love us.
Clay: Always good to hear.
Lim: And I have decided I want to move forward, at the pace at which I'm learning to walk. Clay Porter, will you move in with me?

The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor Photos

Tragic Accident - The Good Doctor
Lim Adds to the Pressure - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21
A Tense Moment - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21
Glassman Won't Stop - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21
Caught In The Middle - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21
Irreparable Damage - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21

The Good Doctor Videos

The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Promo: Who Will Not Survive the Outbreak?
The Good Doctor Promo: Who Will Not Survive the Outbreak?
The Good Doctor Sneak Peek: An Airborne Virus Turns Deadly
The Good Doctor Sneak Peek: An Airborne Virus Turns Deadly
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor: Brandon Larracuente Exits Ahead of Season 7!