The Good Doctor: Brandon Larracuente Exits Ahead of Season 7!

The revolving door that is The Good Doctor continues to turn.

TV Line is reporting that Brandon Larracuente is stepping away from the medical drama as a series regular.

While Larracuente isn't currently slated to return, the outlet notes that there's a chance he could stop by San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital as a guest star.

The actor first appeared at the beginning of The Good Doctor Season 6 as Dr. Danny Perez.

It's unclear at this stage whether the upcoming season finale will end Danny's storyline or if he will get an off-screen exit between seasons.

The Good Doctor was renewed for Season 7 at ABC earlier this month after another season of solid ratings.

Potential spinoff The Good Lawyer remains in contention for a pickup.

The cast of The Good Doctor currently includes Freddie Highmore (as Dr. Shaun Murphy), Hill Harper (as Dr. Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (as Dr. Aaron Glassman), Christina Chang (as Dr. Audrey Lim), and Fiona Gubelmann (as Dr. Morgan Reznick).

The cast is rounded out by Will Yun Lee (as Dr. Alex Park), Paige Spara (as Lea Dilallo), Noah Galvin (as Dr. Asher Wolke), and Bria Samone Henderson (as Dr. Jordan Allen).

Larracuente has already lined up his next acting gig.

Deadline reports that he is set to co-star on Prime Video's On Call, a half-hour drama initially earmarked for Freevee.

He will star opposite Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario.

On Call is "an adrenalized half-hour series following Traci Harmon, a veteran female training officer (Belisario) and her rookie male ride-along, Alex Diaz (Larracuente), as they navigate the loss of a fellow officer and politics of modern day policing — in the department and on the streets of Long Beach," the description teases.

Catch new episodes of The Good Doctor on Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

