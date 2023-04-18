The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20 Spoilers: Tim's Ex-Wife Crashes Breakfast

It has been three long weeks, which felt like a lifetime, but luckily, it is over.

With Blanca's mystery solved on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 19, few storylines remain as we close on the season finale. Among those is the work balance between Lucy and Tim's jobs.

The hours started affecting their relationship, and it was evident that it would be problematic if they kept on the same trajectory.

Spoilers for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20 tease a fun and goofy episode as Isabel crashes breakfast and Skip Tracer Randy keeps getting caught literally red-handed on crime scenes.

He enlists Nyla and Nolan's help to solve these mysteries before he is charged with murders he didn't commit.

Tim's ex-wife visits, and it's extremely weird.

It's never anyone's fantasy to have breakfast with their boyfriend's ex-wife in their own home, but that doesn't save Lucy from going through the awkwardness such a situation can present.

Isabella visits and makes everyone uncomfortable, given the history between them.

She returns to seek help to save someone from her undercover past and enlists the team.

Her presence will be a constant reminder of what awaits Lucy and Tim if they keep the same hours they had been working for the past while.

Despite spending his nights at Lucy's, Tim and Lucy had not seen each other much. Their schedules worked vertically opposite, with Lucy on day patrol and Tim on the night shift.

Another problem presented itself when Lucy revealed that she was thinking of becoming an undercover detective, which, if odd hours are a killer to a relationship, then undercover work is a massacre.

Isabel's visit will be a warning to Tim.

His marriage with her didn't work because they worked too much. Each of them was career-oriented, and everything else stops mattering when something is your primary focus. Before they knew it, the marriage had suffered irreparable damage.

Imagine if something like an official marriage can crumble because of this, how about a relatively new relationship?

Isabel's visit will force them to decide what they want and, if they want the same things, figure out a way or compromise to make it happen.

This will be a great hurdle for them to cross because of how career-oriented they are too, and a brand new Isabel who no longer abuses alcohol will not make it easy.

Lucy will be worried that she will never measure up, and what if God forbid Tim sees what he saw in her long ago now?

Oops! Skip Tracer Randy did it again!

We have seen the return of many villains on The Rookie Season 5, and while some were a huge hit to have back, like Rosalind Dyer, others were a miss.

This time, the show brings back one of the most hilarious characters to ever appear on the show. It's Skip Tracer Randy!

If you don't remember who he is, think of a younger Nolan, high on mushrooms and with a German accent.

The episode is named S.T.R., the abbreviation for his title and name in his honor. Randy appears in many scenes in the episode because he finds himself in tough-to-explain situations.

As his name suggests, Randy's occupation is tracking down people who have escaped or defaulted on debt, but they are dead every time he finds the one he's after.

The first time that happens, it could be explained as a coincidence, but it becomes harder to explain successive coincidences where there are no other suspects except Randy, who is caught red-handed with the victims -- and the red is for blood.

When it becomes impossible to explain, he enlists Nyla and Nolan's help to clear his name, but since he's the primary suspect, they must keep him in custody.

Despite being a suspect in multiple murders, being at the back of the shop is a treat for Randy, who considers himself one of the good law enforcers and equal to them.

Solving the murder mysteries will be a challenge, but having Randy in tow will make it harder and easier at the same time.

He is one of the funniest characters on The Rookie ever, so seeing him and the dynamic that develops with Nyla will be pretty fun.

Nolan and Bailey have been engaged for too long now, with the wedding being teased every episode or so; hence we expect an update on how things are fairing on that front.

Apart from waking him up to the potential future of his relationship with Lucy, Isabel's visit will allow Tim and her to clear the awkwardness between them since they weren't the best to each other when they were together.

What are you most excited about from these spoilers? I know I want to see what's up with Randy and his defaulters.

Let us know in the comments section, and don't forget to watch The Rookie online via TV Fanatic to catch up before the new episode.

Catch the episode live on ABC on Tuesday at 9 p.m. and a review right after here on TV Fanatic. Be on the lookout for the roundtables too.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.