Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 6 Episode 13

What did Hen and Karen do with a bombshell announcement?

On 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 13, the pair learned that Denny had been seeing his biological father behind their backs.

Talking It Out - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Maddie and Chimney enlisted Athena and Bobby's help with a suspicious neighbor.

Elsewhere, the 118 raced to the rescue with emergencies at a spin class.

What did they find when they got there?

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 13 Quotes

Hen: Nothing like plain, old water.
Bobby: Yeah. Everything old is new again.

Buck: Hey, this isn’t some kind of mob establishment, is it?
Eddie: Different kind of family.

