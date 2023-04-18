Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 16

Did Spencer and Jordan's plan reap rewards?

On All American Season 5 Episode 16, the pair took a page from Billy's playbook to revive the GAU football program.

Patience's Premiere

Meanwhile, Olivia, Layla, and Patience looked for an escape from their current life pressures.

Elsewhere, JJ tried to straddle football and the fraternity but realized it was not easy.

What if we do get their hopes up and it doesn't work out?

Jordan [to Spencer]

I miss middle-school problems.

Olivia [to Layla]

