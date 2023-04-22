Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 18

Did the gang manage to unravel the truth about feuding crime families?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 18, Danny and Baez were on a mission to investigate the case of grand larceny when everything is stolen during a mob wedding.

Meanwhile, Frank clashed with Mayor Chase when an influx of immigrants arrived in the city.

Elsewhere, Erin worried her district attorney campaign was compromising her day job.

Use the vide above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.