Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 18

Did the gang manage to unravel the truth about feuding crime families?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 18, Danny and Baez were on a mission to investigate the case of grand larceny when everything is stolen during a mob wedding.

Feuding Crime Families - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Frank clashed with Mayor Chase when an influx of immigrants arrived in the city.

Elsewhere, Erin worried her district attorney campaign was compromising her day job.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 18 Quotes

Eddie: Hands behind your back.
Man: What the hell? I didn't do anything.
Eddie: Just go with it. We're trying to save your life.
[Badillo arrests the other man]
Other Man: Seriously?
Badillo: You held a man at gunpoint. That's against the law.
Man: I know the law. I'm a retired cop.

Reporter: What do you think about Mayor Chase's policy of welcoming illegal immigrants?
Frank: The mayor may think he's doing good. But the truth is, these poor immigrants are made part of his game show, where he brings them up on the stage and dumps them in a system that is overwhelmed and unable to handle them. If the mayor really wants to do good, he can start by giving the police department the resources we need to actually help these immigrants.

Season 13 Episode 18 Spoilers - Blue Bloods
Feuding Crime Families - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 18
The Family Tradition Continues - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 18
Frank Butts Heads With The Mayor Again - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 18
Eddie Wants to Help a Grieving Grandfather - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 18
Larry Manetti Guest Stars - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 18
